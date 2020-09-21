IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Five things to watch out for

cricket

In terms of team rivalries, the battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore may fly under the radar, but in terms of individual rivalries, this match holds plenty of significance – Virat Kohli vs David Warner, AB de Villiers vs Jonny Bairstow, Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Aaron Finch… the list just keeps on going. As RCB and SRH open their campaign in Match 3 of the IPL 2020, we’ve listed out some of the key talking points surrounding the fixture.

1 Finch, Warner in focus

Australia’s limited-overs openers Warner and Finch will be up against each other but have contrasting histories in the IPL. While Warner has won the Purple Cap three times, Finch has yet to fire on all cylinders. His best came in 2014, when he scored 456 runs, but ever since, he has gone past 300 runs only twice. His numbers in 2017 and 2018 have been average, with a combined tally of 433 runs from 23 matches. Having skipped the last season, Finch has a chance to arrest his IPL slide, and help lift a side out of doldrums.

2 The return of Virat Kohli

The superstar of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli return to play his first competitive match in over five months. He may be one of world’s best limited-overs batsman, but no cricket in the last five months will be the first hurdle for Kohli the batsman to overcome. Kohli has done reasonably well in the previous two seasons of the IPL, scoring 530 and 464 runs respectively, but his real test will be captaining the side and snap RCB’s history of poor finishes.

3 Will RCB return improved death bowling

Death bowling has been a concern for RCB over the previous three seasons, which is why how the franchise fares will depend a lot on how their bowlers perform in the last five overs. Last year, the likes of Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj have been guilty of leaking runs, with Siraj in particular going at 9.55 an over. Hopefully, the yorker challenge undertaken by RCB’s bowlers can turn out an impressive showing.

4 How will Bhuvneshwar Kumar fare against RCB’s heavy top order?

A two-time winner of the Purple Cap, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a pretty ordinary IPL 2019 with just 13 wickets from 10 matches. He was marred by injuries, which took a heavier toll during the World Cup and ruled him out for long. With a fresh season, Bhuvneshwar will look to once again emerge as the leader of SRH’s bowling unit and be hopeful of climbing up the pecking order. How the likes of Finch, Kohli and de Villiers fare against his swing will provide a big picture of Bhuvneshwar’s rhythm.

5 Individual records await

SRH’s Sandeep Sharma needs five more wickets to complete 100 IPL wickets, while RCB skipper Kohli needs 100 more runs to complete 9000 T20 runs. He will become the 1st Indian to reach the landmark while being the 7th overall after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, Brendon McCullum, Shoaib Malik, Warner and Finch.