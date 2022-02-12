IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Warner in focus as 161 players go under the hammer on Day 1

IPL Auction Live: You know the latest edition of the Indian Premier League is around the corner when the day of the auction arrives. And today, indeed, is that day as it's time for Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction. This is going to be the last mega auction of the tournament and all 10 franchises, after the inclusion of newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, would look to settle in on a combination for the next few years. A total of 590 players, 370 from India and 220 from overseas, will go under the hammer. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a few players and eye further additions. Keep a special eye out for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shardul Thakur- for they are expected to fetch the biggest amounts. The carnival called IPL begins today and that is why this IPL Auction is unmissable. Follow all the action live and get the complete players list and full squads of all IPL teams.

