IPL 2022 Auction Live Updates: Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Warner in focus as 161 players go under the hammer on Day 1

IPL Auction Live: You know the latest edition of the Indian Premier League is around the corner when the day of the auction arrives. And today, indeed, is that day as it's time for Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Auction. This is going to be the last mega auction of the tournament and all 10 franchises, after the inclusion of newcomers Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, would look to settle in on a combination for the next few years. A total of 590 players, 370 from India and 220 from overseas, will go under the hammer. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Royal Challengers Bangalore retained a few players and eye further additions. Keep a special eye out for the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, and Shardul Thakur- for they are expected to fetch the biggest amounts. The carnival called IPL begins today and that is why this IPL Auction is unmissable. Follow all the action live and get the complete players list and full squads of all IPL teams.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 12, 2022 09:20 AM IST
IPL Auction 2022 Live: Rajasthan Royals' Retentions
The inaugural champions made it clear that they want to base their teams around two explosive wicketkeeper-batters and a young opener. RR retained the following:
Sanju Samson ( ₹14 crore)
Jos Buttler ( ₹10 crore)
Yashasvi Jaiswal ( ₹4 crore)
-
Feb 12, 2022 09:15 AM IST
IPL Auction Live: Who were retained by Chennai Super Kings?
The defending champions, led by MS Dhoni, decided back to their young opener and surprisingly, did not persist with Faf du Plessis, at least immediately. If I were you, I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of CSK bidding for him.
Ravindra Jadeja ( ₹16 crore)
MS Dhoni ( ₹12 crore)
Moeen Ali ( ₹8 crore)
Ruturaj Gaikwad ( ₹6 crore)
-
Feb 12, 2022 09:10 AM IST
IPL 2022 Auction Live: Mumbai Indians' Retention List
The 5-time champions made four retentions. As expected, the list included Rohit and Bumrah but there were, if one may say, a couple of surprises. Needless to mention, a few tough decisions were made.
Rohit Sharma ( ₹16 crore)
Jasprit Bumrah ( ₹12 crore)
Suryakumar Yadav ( ₹8 crore)
Kieron Pollard ( ₹6 crore)
-
Feb 12, 2022 09:05 AM IST
IPL Auction today: RETENTION LIST
Before the auctions, all teams were allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players. There will be no RTM (Right to Match) card this time and the two new teams were then allowed to pick three players after the retentions were finalized.
-
Feb 12, 2022 09:00 AM IST
IPL Auction: The most successful Indian Premier League thus far
Talking about multiple titles, Mumbai Indians hold the record of most IPL titles won at 5. They are followed by CSK and then Kolkata Knight Riders' 2.
-
Feb 12, 2022 08:55 AM IST
IPL Auction 2022 Live: Know your defending champion
Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals in the final to lift the IPL 2021 trophy. This was their 4th title. Led by MS Dhoni, they are going to garner a major chunk of the attention today
-
Feb 12, 2022 08:50 AM IST
IPL Auction today: 2 new teams add further spice to this auction
Following the inclusion of two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, we will see a total of 10 teams big for players. The other 8 franchises are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SunRisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders
-
Feb 12, 2022 08:45 AM IST
IPL Auction 2022- Where is it taking place?
The IPL 2022 mega auction is taking place in Bengaluru’s Hotel ITC Gardenia.
-
Feb 12, 2022 08:40 AM IST
IPL 2022 Auction: Talent pool
Over the course of the next 2 days, a total of 590 players will go under the hammer. Out of this total, 370 are Indian players and 220 are overseas.
-
Feb 12, 2022 08:35 AM IST
IPL Auction Live: The Frenzy returns
After 4 years, the IPL mega auction is back and the excitement surrounding this event is already sky-high. The last mega auction took place in 2018 as the 2021 one was a mini-auction.
-
Feb 12, 2022 08:30 AM IST
IPL 2022 Auction Live
Hello and Welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the IPL 2020 Auction taking place in Bengaluru. This is the last mega auction of this cash-rich league and it promises to be bigger and better than ever. With the likes of Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and David Warner expected to fetch massive amounts, be on the lookout for surprises too. This is something you don't want to miss. So, sit back, relax, and watch the show unfold with us!
