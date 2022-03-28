IPL 2022 updated Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap lists: Faf du Plessis overtakes MS Dhoni in run-scoring chart

The 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) had its first double-header day on Sunday where Mumbai Indians' opening day woes continued for the 10th straight season as they lost by four wickets against Delhi Capitals. And in the second game, Punjab Kings scripted their third-highest successful run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to win by five wickets at Navi Mumbai.

Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel pulled off a sensational heist for Delhi Capitals after they suffered a top-order collapse in the fifth over itself. The seventh-wicket pair stitched an impressive 73-run stand to help Delhi chase down 178 with 10 balls remaining.

In the third match of the season, Faf du Plessis' record 88 along with Virat Kohli's 29-ball 41 and Dinesh Karthik's 14-ball 32 helped RCB post 205 for two in 20 overs. However, a power-packed Punjab Kings line-up chased down the mighty total with an over to spare.

Take a look at the points table after the double-header Sunday:

IPL 2022 Points table after Match no.3(HT grab)

Orange Cap:

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan pipped former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni to take the top spot with his stellar 81-run knock before RCB's new skipper, Faf, grabbed the pole position with his fiery 57-ball 88 against Punjab. Dhoni stands third while Delhi Capitals' Lalit Yadav stands fourth following his valiant 48 against Mumbai.

1. Faf du Plessis (RCB) - 88 runs

2. Ishan Kishan (MI) - 81 runs

3. MS Dhoni (CSK) - 50 runs

4. Lalit Yadav (DC) - 48 runs

5. Ajinkya Rahane (KKR) - 44 runs

Purple Cap:

Kuldeep Yadav's impressive return with his 3 for 18 against Mumbai Indians helped him take the top spot by virtue of a better economy rate than CSK's Dwayne Bravo. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians pair of Basil Thampi and Murugan Ashwin, who threatened Delhi on Sunday with their three and two wickets in the game, stands thrid and fourth on the list.

1. Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 3 wickets

2. Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - 3 wickets

3. Basil Thampi (MI) - 3 wickets

4. Murugan Ashwin (MI) - 2 wickets

5. Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 2 wickets