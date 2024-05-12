IPL 2024 Orange Cap after RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli rules at top, Ruturaj Gaikwad right behind him

Virat Kohli stretched his lead at the top of the Orange Cap tally with a short but fiery 27-run knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Kohli is comfortably sitting at the top of the table with 661 runs in 13 matches so far this season. He will be next seen in action against Chennai Super Kings led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is right behind Kohli on the list. Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap tally.(PTI)

The CSK captain scored a 42-run knock against Rajasthan Royals in the first match on Sunday to reduce the lead a bit from the top. Gaikwad is leading the team from the front in his debut season as captain and has scored 583 in 13 matches.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Travis Head is also in the reckoning for the Orange Cap and has scored 533 runs in 11 matches. He has been in explosive form in his first season for SRH and striking the ball at an astonishing 201.89 strike rate. He has slammed one century and four half-centuries thus far.

Young promising star Sai Sudharsan (527 runs) has also displayed good signs with the bat this season and scored 500 runs. The left-handed batter recently slammed a sublime century against Chennai Super Kings to move up in the Orange Cap tally.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals duo Sanju Samson (486 runs) and Riyan Parag (483) are trailing behind in the race at the fifth and sixth spot. Sanju Samson had an off outing against CSK on Sunday and scored just 15, while Riyan Parag hit a fighting 47 runs to help his team post a respectable total. On Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, the RR captain registered his best-ever season. Samson's best-ever IPL season before this year was in 2021 when he registered 484 runs in 14 matches. On Sunday, he needed only 14 runs to cross and achieved it. But he was dismissed in the next ball.