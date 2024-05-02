IPL 2024 points table after CSK vs PBKS: Punjab Kings climb to seventh, Chennai Super Kings remain in fourth position

Punjab Kings' captain Sam Curran plays a shot.(AFP)

A seven-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings saw Punjab Kings climb to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table, on Wednesday. Chasing 163, PBKS raced to 163/3 in 17.5 overs courtesy of Jonny Bairstow's 30-ball 46. For CSK's bowling department, Shivam Dube, Richard Gleeson and Shardul Thakur took a wicket each respectively.

Initially, a half-century by Ruturaj Gaikwad (62) saw CSK post 162/7 in 20 overs. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar bagged two wickets each for PBKS.

Speaking after the match, PBKS captain Sam Curran said, "Very happy. Everytime you come to Chennai and take two wins, always a special feeling. Same as last year, we lost a lot of our home games and won away, finding a similar pattern. We are in a position where we need to win all our games, we come up against the same opposition in a few days. I think when you come to Chennai, you now how hot it is and dew is going to settle in."

"Today we wanted to try something different by trying Rabada in the powerplay. We wanted to use our spinners later on, so took a punt on trying KG within the powerplay. Chahar came back and was the best bowler in the 260 game, and he's bowling with great confidence. He stepped up when I asked him to bowl against MSD in the 19th over. (On bowling Chahar in the 19th) The pace bowlers were going for a bit in the end, and I wanted to try something different.

"Asked Rilee what he reckoned and took that gamble with spin. In this game where everyone has been going for runs, you need to take such gambles. Sometimes they work, sometimes they don't. We come against the same opposition so we have one up on them. It is a new game, new conditions but this win will give us a lot of confidence. I think our bowlers were superb, the spinners and Jonny striking them well, even the way we paced that chase, it was brilliant. Need to build on that confidence," he further added.

IPL 2024 points table after CSK vs PBKS

Rajasthan Royals are on top of the IPL 2024 points table with 16 points in nine matches. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are second with 12 points, and are followed by third-placed Lucknow Super Giants (12) and CSK in fourth.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth with 10 points, Delhi Capitals (10) are sixth and PBKS (8) are seventh. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans (8) are eighth, followed by ninth-placed Mumbai Indians (6) and bottom-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (6).