CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: MS Dhoni takes over as captain as sputtering Super Kings seek revival

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: It has been a rough start to the season for two of the IPL’s historically successful teams, with both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders languishing near the bottom of the table after losing starts to the season. Defending champions KKR have scratched together two wins but also lost three, including their most recent match, and it's even worse for the Super Kings after losing four of their five matches, in near-identical fashion. These are two teams hunting for some inspiration to get their campaigns rolling in earnest, with time and patience from the fanbases beginning to wane....Read More
Chennai have chased in all five of their matches so far, and outside of their opening win against MI, have called significantly short in each of their run-chases. A staggering stat has been going around of CSK not having chased down a total in excess of 180 since all the way back in 2018, and it looks unlikely with a batting unit that has a few too many holes and has thus far lacked the firepower to change their fortunes. Changes are in order, and they did start in their loss against Punjab Kings, in which MS Dhoni was promoted to number five.
His brisk 27(12) had plenty of positive signs, and might be more of what CSK need from their talismanic wicketkeeper, instead of wasting his sublime bat-speed and cold-bloodedness for when matches have already fallen out of hand. CSK must consider other changes, however: Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled in recent matches at number three, losing his wicket cheaply and leaving the team in a spot of bother. More than that, however, CSK are desperate for fast starts in the powerplay. Neither Devon Conway nor Rachin Ravindra are the more bombastic of batters, and allowing Gaikwad to take advantage of the powerplay might just add an extra bite to their batting. Might be time to move him back to opener.
KKR found themselves on the wrong side of a Nicholas Pooran classic at the Eden Gardens, the West Indian building onto an already devastating Mitchell Marsh performance to put on a score that proved to be just too much for the KKR batters. There was reason for optimism, though, particularly in Rinku Singh looking more like his former self as he slashed his way to an unbeaten 38* off just 15 deliveries. Add to this Ajinkya Rahane looking like a man reborn at the top of the order and plenty of spark shown by batters throughout their lineup, it’s not all doom and gloom for the defending champions.
Work needs to be put in to be more clinical with the ball, though, which has been hot-and-cold so far. After demolishing SRH in the game prior, conceding 238 to LSG was a performance that flattered to deceive. Rahane must start being slightly more creative and tactical with his bowling switches, failing to get the best out of his two star spinners so far.
It’s hard to call a favourite in this match, and might just come down to which team can avoid long patches of bad cricket, as they have been prone to so far. CSK could catch up just a little bit with a win, but the pressure is definitely greater on them: dropping to a 1-5 record after having played four games at Chepauk would be disastrous. They don’t play at home for two weeks after this contest, and will want some sort of momentum to carry with them into their period on the road.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: CSK lead the head-to-head between these two sides 19-10. Moreover, they have won the last five of the seven games against KKR. It is interesting to note, though, that KKR have played as many as three IPL finals at the Chepauk and won two of them.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Trust Stephen Fleming to keep it professional while making that announcement. The news of Dhoni returning as captain of CSK didn't first come out as a source-based leak, which has been the case for most big Indian cricket news in the past half a decade. CSK head coach Fleming made the announcement in a press conference.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Dhoni returns as skipper for the remaining games due to Gaikwad sustaining an injury. Gaikwad has suffered a fractured elbow, ruling him out for the entire season. CSK have lost four games on the trot, and will be hoping that Dhoni's reinstatement as skipper inspires the side in revival.
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Anshul Kamboj, Shreyas Gopal, Sam Curran, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Nathan Ellis, Gurjapneet Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Andre Siddarth C, Vansh Bedi
CSK vs KKR, IPL 2025 Live Score: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's IPL 2025 match as CSK take on KKR in Chennai. MS Dhoni returns as captain again as Gaikwad has been ruled out for the remaining games due to injury. It is going to be a wave of yellow tonight folks! Stay tuned!