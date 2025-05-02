IPL 2025, GT vs SRH Live Updates: Shaky Gujarat host desperate Sunrisers
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Follow live score and updates of GT vs SRH here.
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad used their week-long gap to make a quick trip to the Maldives to recuperate and find some energy before a crucial run-in. With a team that should have aspirations of making the playoffs again, SRH have a tall task ahead of them, already more or less in a can’t-lose situation. Every game will feel like a knockout match from here, and first in their paths will be Gujarat Titans....Read More
The Titans are in the same awkward situation as Delhi Capitals have found themselves in: after a remarkably strong start, another loss could make things tricky due to how top-heavy the table is this year. Currently sitting on a record of 6-3, GT could add themselves to the list of frontrunners for qualification with a win — and at the same time, a loss would see them in a proper dogfight. It wasn’t the best of nights for GT last time out, as they fell prey to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s remarkable onslaught of hitting. Can they recuperate and find their feet again in Ahmedabad, where they welcome more bottom-half opposition?
SRH’s week-long break will hopefully help their destructive batting core find some sort of form again, something which has blown hot and cold thus far this season. It was another quiet night for the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen against CSK, but the middle order ensured they wrapped up a pretty routine win. The goal will be to build on that, and they have a blueprint of how to attack GT thanks to Suryavanshi and Jaiswal. Can a different pair of southpaw openers repeat the trick?
GT have made a strong going of it at home, winning thrice and losing only once, and will look to continue to capitalise on that kind of start as three of their final five matches are played at home. This will be seen as a must-win game for GT as well: if they fall to 6-4, a tricky road trip sees them travel to Mumbai and then Delhi, fellow playoff competitors, and things could turn ugly very quickly. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and co will back themselves against a misfiring SRH bowling unit, especially on a ground where they have all shown stellar form, and will certainly be good for a consistent and reliable performance as they have been throughout the season. Nevertheless, they will still need their strong pace bowling unit to make early inroads against a team that will enjoy the relative flatness of conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
It feels as if it’s time for this dormant SRH monster to wake up in IPL 2025, but equally, this GT bowling unit is not one that has been easy to take down all summer long. That will be the battle that decides the game, and one teams up and down the table will be attentive of as several fates hang in the balance with this crucial encounter.
Travishek collapse
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: A major part of SRH's success last season was the incredible opening partnerships put up by Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Conversely, a lack of steady opening stands has been a key part of things going awry for them this season. In the 13 times they opened together last season, they scored 599 at a run rate of over 13 and averaged 49.91. However, in IPL 2025, they have tallied 316 as a pair - 171 of that came in one innings - and average 35.11. Their scoring rate has dipped to 10.89 per over.
A reality check for SRH
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH changed the idea of what a big score looks like last season in the IPL and their swashbuckling ways with the bat got them all the way to the final. This season, they changed almost nothing in terms of batting personnel. The swashbucklers are all almost exactly the same, with the addition of Ishan Kishan to that list in place of Aiden Markram. Yet, by stark contrast, SRH second to the bottom on the table on six points in nine matches. CSK are the only side below them and they are also the only side thus far to be ruled out of the race for the top four. If you adopt a big-hitting approach, you hit some and you miss some. In SRH's case, they hit many last season and missed many in this one.
GT's recent stumbles
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: A run of four consecutive victories seemed to have cemented GT's status at the top of the table but well, nothing is ever really cemented in the IPL, is it? After that run, they have lost two of their last four games which has led to them dropping all the way down to fourth.
SRH Full Squad
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga
GT Full Squad
GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Arshad Khan, Dasun Shanaka, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Kumar Kushagra, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu
Hello and welcome
SRH are very much in the last-chance salon. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, seem to have started wobbling right when the race for the playoffs started heating up.