IPL 2025, GT vs SRH Live Updates: Shaky Gujarat host desperate Sunrisers

GT vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad used their week-long gap to make a quick trip to the Maldives to recuperate and find some energy before a crucial run-in. With a team that should have aspirations of making the playoffs again, SRH have a tall task ahead of them, already more or less in a can't-lose situation. Every game will feel like a knockout match from here, and first in their paths will be Gujarat Titans.

The Titans are in the same awkward situation as Delhi Capitals have found themselves in: after a remarkably strong start, another loss could make things tricky due to how top-heavy the table is this year. Currently sitting on a record of 6-3, GT could add themselves to the list of frontrunners for qualification with a win — and at the same time, a loss would see them in a proper dogfight. It wasn’t the best of nights for GT last time out, as they fell prey to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s remarkable onslaught of hitting. Can they recuperate and find their feet again in Ahmedabad, where they welcome more bottom-half opposition?

SRH’s week-long break will hopefully help their destructive batting core find some sort of form again, something which has blown hot and cold thus far this season. It was another quiet night for the likes of Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen against CSK, but the middle order ensured they wrapped up a pretty routine win. The goal will be to build on that, and they have a blueprint of how to attack GT thanks to Suryavanshi and Jaiswal. Can a different pair of southpaw openers repeat the trick?

GT have made a strong going of it at home, winning thrice and losing only once, and will look to continue to capitalise on that kind of start as three of their final five matches are played at home. This will be seen as a must-win game for GT as well: if they fall to 6-4, a tricky road trip sees them travel to Mumbai and then Delhi, fellow playoff competitors, and things could turn ugly very quickly. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler and co will back themselves against a misfiring SRH bowling unit, especially on a ground where they have all shown stellar form, and will certainly be good for a consistent and reliable performance as they have been throughout the season. Nevertheless, they will still need their strong pace bowling unit to make early inroads against a team that will enjoy the relative flatness of conditions at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

It feels as if it’s time for this dormant SRH monster to wake up in IPL 2025, but equally, this GT bowling unit is not one that has been easy to take down all summer long. That will be the battle that decides the game, and one teams up and down the table will be attentive of as several fates hang in the balance with this crucial encounter.