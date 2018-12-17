IPL auctions 2019: 5 big money-spinners who will be missed

The different franchises are doing their bit to interact with the fans in order to get the brief as far as the acquiring new players in the upcoming IPL auctions.

They have beefed up their respective purses by releasing players and after the season last year, the strategies in place will be more pointed as the different teams would target specific players for different roles.

However, owing to the World Cup next year, there are players who have pulled out of this year’s tournament and the Indian fans will definitely miss their services.

We take a look at 5 such players who have been money spinners in the previous seasons, but will not feature in the IPL this year.

Glenn Maxwell

The Australian has been a regular fixture in the IPL over the years, but he has opted out of the tournament this year in order to focus on nailing his spot in the Australian World Cup squad.

He was with the Delhi Daredevils, who had acquired him for INR 9 crore (USD 1.4 million approx then), last season but was released following a mediocre season he was released. However, he was in good form in the shortest format for Australia and could have been a big pick in the upcoming auction.

Aaron Finch

Australia’s T20I captain Aaron Finch is now a Test player and he has chosen to skip the IPL auction, owing to the fact that Australia’s schedule is a packed one - a home summer followed by a World Cup in England, and then the Ashes series.

Finch, who was picked up by INR 6.2 crore (USD 948,000), was a big buy for the Kings XI Punjab last season but never got going in the season and was subsequently released by the franchise.

Jason Roy

The Surrey-lad has been a prolific run-scorer for England and for the different T20 sides he has played all over the world. He was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils last season, but could not get an extended run.

He was released by the franchise, and then decided to skip the auctions in order to devote more time to his International commitments.

As a belligerent opener, Roy would have been a hot property this season as there are several teams who are looking at an explosive opener at the top of the order.

Mustafizur Rahman

The Bangladesh Cricket Board did not a No Objection Certificate to pacer Mustafizur Rahman for participating in the auctions for the 2019 Indian Premier League owing to the World Cup next year.

He was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 2.20 crores last year, but was not as impressive as one would have hoped for and hence, was released by the management.

Gautam Gambhir

The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain announced his retirement from all formats of the game last month and thus, his absence in the upcoming season will be felt by the fans.

Gambhir has been a constant presence in the IPL and after leading KKR to two titles, he switched over to Delhi, but could not get going and had to bench himself towards the second half of the season. He could well be a part of the management, but as a player, the left-hander will be missed.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 13:58 IST