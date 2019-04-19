IPL Points Table and updated Orange Cap & Purple Cap list

The big-hitting Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- and young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar set up a comprehensive 40-run win for Mumbai Indians over Delhi Daredevils in a return leg of the IPL here on Thursday.

Hardik (32 off 15) and Krunal (37 not out off 26) propelled Mumbai to 168 for five after the team lost its way in the middle overs.

Also Read: DC vs MI: Statistical highlights - Rohit, Mishra set records at Kotla

Chasing 169 was going to be tough on a slow and low Feroz Shah Kotla wicket and it turned out to be exactly that as Delhi squandered a solid platform of 48 for no loss in six overs to eventually lose the game by a big margin. The hosts ended with 128 for nine in 20 overs.

Points Table

Orange Cap

Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore now travel to Kolkata Knight Riders for the 35th match of the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league. KKR will look to move up the table as they are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table. As for Virat Kohli’s RCB, they will be eyeing their second win of the season.

((With agency inputs))

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 09:16 IST