IPL's emerging speedster named 'dark horse' for Team India as five-man pace attack revealed for 'hat-trick' in Australia

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer expressed confidence that India have a strong chance to secure a third consecutive Test series win against Australia, provided the team's pace trio – Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj – can maintain their fitness throughout the series. India's Mohammed Siraj, right, with Jasprit Bumrah during Test series against England earlier this year(AP)

The highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy will kick off with the first Test at Perth Stadium on November 22, marking the beginning of a five-match series, which would be critical to both sides' campaigns at the World Test Championship. India will look to build on their impressive record in Australia, having won the last two series in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

In response to a fan's query about India's prospects in the upcoming series, Jaffer emphasised on the significance of the pace attack led by Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj. He stated that their availability and form will be pivotal to India's chances of replicating their past successes on Australian soil. Interestingly, the previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21 marked the beginning of Siraj's Test career, and his brilliant performances throughout the series cemented his place in the red-ball side.

Additionally, Jaffer also pointed out the potential role of Arshdeep Singh, suggesting that his inclusion could provide India with a valuable left-arm pace option. Arshdeep hasn't made his Test debut yet, but there have been calls for him to be included in the red-ball setup, too. The pacer's ability to swing the ball and his experience in high-pressure situations could make him a key asset for India, especially in Australian conditions where left-arm pacers have historically been successful.

Lastly, Jaffer mentioned the possibility of Mayank Yadav, the Indian Premier League (IPL) pace sensation, calling him a "dark horse" for the series. Despite some injury concerns, Yadav's performances in the IPL have caught the eye, and if he can regain full fitness, he could be a surprise contender for a spot in the playing XI.

"If Bumrah, Shami and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND," wrote Jaffer.

India begin home season with Bangladesh Tests

India will host Bangladesh for a two-Test series next month, which will mark the beginning of the side's home season. Rohit Sharma's men will play three more Tests at home (against New Zealand) before leaving for Australia.

India and Australia are currently the top two sides in the WTC table, and also met in the final of the previous edition, where the Pat Cummins-led side emerged victorious.