ISPL revolution: Transforming India's tennis-ball cricket scene

Suraj Samat, a key figure in Indian sports administration, continues to make waves as the League Commissioner and Core Committee Member of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL), India’s first-ever stadium-based tennis-ball T10 cricket tournament. Suraj Samat has a grand vision for one of India's fastest-growing leagues(ISPL)

With over 14 years of experience as a Trustee and Apex Council Member of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), Samat has played a pivotal role in shaping the region's cricketing landscape. His strategic vision and commitment to inclusivity have driven numerous development initiatives, ensuring a more dynamic and engaging experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike.

Under his leadership, ISPL’s inaugural season proved to be a resounding success, earning widespread acclaim from cricket enthusiasts and corporate sponsors. Building on this momentum, the highly anticipated second edition – hailed as India's biggest sports and music carnival – is set to take centre-stage at Thane's Dadoji Kondadev Stadium from January 26 to February 15. Ahead of the season, he speaks to Hindustan Times on all things ISPL.

What inspired you to create the Indian Street Premier League, and how did you envision it standing out in India’s cricketing ecosystem?

I’m driven by a burning passion to revolutionize the way India experiences cricket. ISPL is the culmination of my dream to bring the raw energy and charm of tennis-ball cricket to the forefront. I envisioned ISPL as a platform that would not only celebrate the grassroots format but also provide a professional stage for talent discovery, entertainment, and nostalgia. We’re not just a league, we’re a movement that’s reconnecting India with its cricketing roots!

The inaugural season of ISPL was a blockbuster hit. What strategies did you use to ensure its success and fan engagement?

Our success is a testament to our unwavering commitment to staying true to the spirit of street cricket! We added a dash of professional sports entertainment, engaged fans through digital campaigns, live screenings, celebrity endorsements, and provided players with opportunities to showcase their talent. The result? A perfect blend of authenticity, entertainment, and inclusivity that struck a chord with fans and players alike. We’re proud to have created a league that’s truly by the people, for the people.

The ISPL features tennis-ball T10 cricket. What makes this format appealing to players, fans, and sponsors?

Tennis-ball T10 cricket is the lifeblood of ISPL! It is fast-paced, exciting, and highly accessible. Players love the familiar format, fans adore the quick matches and thrilling moments, and sponsors appreciate the opportunity to connect with a wide and diverse audience in a unique way. What sets us apart is our authenticity – we’re professional cricket with a street vibe! Our unique rules, celebrity involvement, and fan experiences make ISPL an unparalleled experience.

How do you see the ISPL evolving over the next five years? Are there plans to expand to other cities or introduce new innovations?

The future of ISPL is brighter than ever! Over the next five years, we’re committed to expanding trials and matches to more cities, introducing technological innovations for fan engagement, and continuing to build a strong talent pipeline. We're already organizing trials in 101 cities for Season 3, and our vision is to make ISPL synonymous with grassroots cricket. This season, our fans will get to experience the game with detailed analysis, speed guns, and hawk-eye technology. We're providing a level of detail and analysis that's unparalleled in Indian sports broadcasting. Were pushing boundaries in entertainment, accessibility, and talent discovery – the sky's the limit for ISPL.

What are the key responsibilities and challenges you face as the League Commissioner of ISPL?

As League Commissioner, my primary responsibility is to ensure ISPL stays true to its vision. Managing operations, delivering value to players, fans, and stakeholders, and balancing professionalism with our grassroots essence are my top priorities. The biggest challenge? Meeting growing expectations from all fronts while staying authentic. But I thrive on this challenge – it's what drives me to push ISPL to new heights every day.