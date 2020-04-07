‘It charged up proceedings’: Sachin Tendulkar picks key incident that gave India momentum in 2011 WC final

cricket

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 09:27 IST

The 2011 World Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka produced a number of iconic moments. From MS Dhoni’s towering six to finish the proceedings to the classy knock of Gautam Gambhir under pressure, it had its fair share of drama. However, when talking about the moment that ‘charged’ India up in the encounter, legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar pointed out a less talked about incident of the game.

“Zaheer started off really well. Viru took an outstanding catch of Tharanga, I think it was the seventh over. It charged up the proceedings and we did excellently well to restrict the target to 274. Mahela batted beautifully for his 103. The knock gave Sri Lanka a total to fight for, “ Sachin told Times of India.

ALSO READ: ‘Australia were without Smith and Warner’: Waqar Younis on Team India’s series win in 2018/19

Virender Sehwag, standing at second slip, dived towards his left, took a brilliant catch in second slip to dismiss Upal Tharanga off Zaheer Khan’s bowling that gave India the first breakthrough.

Later, Mahela Jayawardene scored a brilliant ton and Sri Lanka managed to set a target of 275.

While talking to TOI, Sehwag provided an insight into the team’s mentality going into the crucial summit clash.

“We knew that if we got our basics right, we would always be in control. We had enjoyed a very good tournament and it was just a matter of holding on to our beliefs in that one all-important game. We were brimming with confidence.”

India were off to a rocky start in the encounter with both Sachin and Sehwag returning to the pavilion cheaply. But Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 97 while skipper MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 as India registered a historic win with six wickets in hand.