Jaiswal, Archer hand RR big win over PBKS

Ahead of the first home match for Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mullanpur, the talk was about runs not coming from Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat in this Indian Premier League (IPL). RR skipper Sanju Samson had backed Jaiswal in the pre-match media briefing, saying that he is batting well in the nets and he knew that when the youngster performs, he will be winning the games. Jofra Archer (L) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. (AFP)

On Saturday, the RR opener ended his lean patch and top-scored with a 45-ball 67 (3x4, 5x6) that also laid to rest criticism. Though his fifty was the slowest half century in IPL (off 40 balls), his form left RR on a high as they scored 205/4 batting first. He along with Samson stitched an impressive 89-run opening wicket stand for RR, who built on it with Riyan Parag (43* - 25b, 3x4, 3x6) also coming good.

Chasing the tough target, PBKS though high on confidence, floundered after a sensational double strike by Jofra Archer in the first over as they ended on 155/9, losing by 50 runs. Punjab never really got going once the England fast bowler cleaned up Priyansh Arya and skipper Shreyas Iyer off the first and sixth balls of the innings. Archer finished with great figures of 4-0-25-3.

Left-hander Jaiswal had scores of 1, 29 and four this season coming into Saturday’s game. Samson and Jaiswal bolstered RR in the Powerplay by accumulating 53 runs. A cautious Jaiswal looked for runs on any given opportunity and played some powerful shots.

It was PBKS’ Kiwi pacer Lockie Ferguson who broke their partnership. He first dismissed Samson for 38 as the batter went batter and tried to lift him straight but could not get the height to be caught at deep mid-off.

Jaiswal was then joined by Ryan Parag, who went on the rampage hitting the PBKS bowlers all over. Ferguson struck again, going around the wicket and beating the left-hander with a knuckle ball to knock back the off-stump. Parag went on to score 43* off 25 balls to propel RR past 200. After Nitish Rana fell for 12, it was Shimron Hetmyer (20 off 12 deliveries) and Dhruv Jorel (13 off 5) who provided the late boost. Marcus Stoinis leaked runs in the death overs, handling RR the chance to set up a huge score.

The loss would hurt PBKS, especially because the in-form Nehal Wadhera played his heart out to score a gritty 62 in 41 balls (4x4, 3x6) in the chase. But the other batters quickly ran out of steam after PBKS had been reduced to 43/4 with Arya and Iyer followed by Stonis and Prabhsimran back in the dressing room. It brought Glenn Maxwell (30 off 21b) to the crease and PBKS hopes lay on him and Wadhera. They stitched 88 runs together but the required rate was soaring. Maheesh Theekshana removed Maxwell in the 15th over, caught in the deep, leaving the spotlight on Wadhera. In the next over though, Wanindu Hasaranga removed Wadhera, ending PBKS hopes of a win.

RR seamer Sandeep Sharma (2/21) and spinner Theekshana (2/26) played excellent support roles.