Jason Sangha becomes youngest player to score 50 in Big Bash League

Jason Sangha on Friday became the youngest cricketer to score a 50 in Big Bash League. The 19-year-old scored 63 not out for Sydney Thunder against Melbourne Renegades as his team notched up 181/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sangha got to the crease with Sydney Thunder struggling somewhat at 59 for three at the end of eight overs. He then put on a partnership of 40 with Jason Root and then added 77 runs for the fifth wicket with Daniel Sams for the fifth wicket.

The @ThunderBBL finish their 20 overs at 5-181.



A brilliant knock by @JasonSangha3 (65 off 37) who became the youngest player to ever score a BBL half century. #BBL08 pic.twitter.com/nqeuagPc4X — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 21, 2018

Sangha struck four boundaries and four sixes in his innings and brought up his fifty of just 30 balls. He eventually finished 63 not out of 36 deliveries.

Gilly just called Jason Sangha "the next Ricky Ponting". If that's not a cue to rush him into your Big Bash Fantasy side, what is? Start playing HERE: https://t.co/H8hthrGadm#BBL08 | @SkyscannerAus pic.twitter.com/j94IJIC1g4 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 21, 2018

In fact so good was Jason Sangha that former Australia wicketkeeper and legend Adam Gilchrist called him the next Ricky Ponting on air. High praise indeed for a youngster to be compared with one of the modern day greats.

Sangha’s stock has been on the rise in 2018, he was the captain of Australia U-19 team in the World Cup earlier this year and he is only second to Sachin Tendulkar in terms of age to score a first class century.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:03 IST