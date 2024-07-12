‘Jasprit Bumrah performs and I take the credit…’: India bowling coach says he learns from ‘once-in-a-generation’ bowler

"Eighth wonder of the world". "Once in a generation". "Cheat code". Jasprit Bumrah has got many nicknames in the Indian dressing room. But perhaps the biggest indicator of his greatness is his ability to impart knowledge, even to coaches and seniors who have been associated with the game for decades. Jasprit Bumrah is an institution not just in fast bowling but cricket, in general. The way he thinks about the game, the way he wants to learn, unlearn and keep growing as a cricketer are remarkable. A chat with Bumrah before and after the game is a tutorial in itself. India's Jasprit Bumrah waves the World Cup trophy before a victory lap at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai(REUTERS)

Talk to Arshdeep Singh, he would narrate how Bumrah has played an active role in his growth even during the match. Ask Virat Kohli, he would count himself lucky that Bumrah is on his side. Bump into Paras Mhambrey and he would reveal Bumrah doesn't need any coaching.

Be it Tests, ODIs or T20Is, Bumrah is in a league of his own. Throw him the new ball, and he would swing it in all formats. If there is none on offer, it would take just two or three deliveries for him to chalk out a different plan. Need a wicket in the middle overs? He would deliver. Want to trap a batter with a bouncer in a Test match? Allow Bumrah to work his magic. Death overs? Bumrah is a specialist.

Mhambrey said there is really not much to do with Bumrah. "I don't think I have had to do much with him. I would love to say that I've worked on him a lot as a bowling coach. What better than Bumrah performing and I taking the credit? But I don't. I've said in the past... he is a once-in-a-generation bowler. India has produced great bowlers, and more will come, but Bumrah is a once-in-a-generation bowler in all three formats," the former India pacer told Vimal Kumar in an interview.

Mhambrey, who has worked with Bumrah at various levels and has seen him step into fast-bowling greatness, said his biggest strength is his ability to read the game situation. He is always two steps ahead of the batter.

"Be it the red ball, ODI, or T20I, he is No1. He has exceptional skills. He understands how bowling well, has clear plans. When I talk to him, I realise that he has a very clear mindset and knows what he is going to do. He understands when a batter is uncomfortable facing him. He then tries to exploit the situation. He will pick up small nuances to guess what the batter is trying to do," he added.

‘Bumrah remembers when a batter hit him for a four two years ago’

Bumrah, who had a remarkable run in the recently concluded T20 World Cup and helped India end the drought of lifting the coveted title. Bumrah tapped into his best form and pulled off a memorable campaign for himself as well as the Indian team. Bumrah's economy rate was 4.17 in a format known for bowlers getting bashed away by batters.

He ended the tournament as the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, with 15 wickets under his belt and was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

When India found themselves in a dire situation in the final against South Africa, Bumrah kept things tight along with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya to end India's 13-year-long barren run in the ICC World Cup events.

"He reads the situation. Has control over his skills and wants to win matches for India. He constantly wants to improve. He remember when he was hit four a boundary by someone two years ago. So he is very competitive. So I think, we are lucky that our generation has Bumrah. We have to be very smart in handling and preserving him. He wants to play for long so we have to be very careful with Bumrah," Mhambrey said.

Mhambrey, whose tenure as India's bowling coach, ended with the T20 World Cup, said it is best to leave Bumrah alone.

"I can only advice from outside. I feel that Boom should do this in that situation but that doesn't always happen. He is the best judge on the field. When I have casual conversations after the match and ask 'Boom you should have done that' he would then politely say 'I thought we should do this' so you know he is thinking and reading the game. You just let him be."