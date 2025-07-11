Jasprit Bumrah refuses to celebrate after breaking Kapil Dev's prestigious record, Siraj forcefully raises his hand

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah refused to celebrate his five-wicket haul against England on Day 2 at Lord's that not only put him on the Honours Board but also took him past the legendary Kapil Dev's prestigious record. Bumrah, who had to sit out the second Test at Edgbaston due to workload management, came back with a bang in the third Test at Lord's. Bumrah completed his 15th five-wicket haul when he cleaned up Jofra Archer in the second session on Saturday. Archer had very little clue about the ball that came back in sharply from a good length. He went neither forward nor back as the ball beat his defensive prod and crashed onto his stumps. India's Jasprit Bumrah broke Kapil's Dev's record(BCCI)

It was Bumrah's fourth wicket of the morning. He was simply outstanding. It was mainly due to his brilliance on Friday that India were able to bowl England out for 387 after the hosts resumed on 351 for 4. It could have been even lower if it wasn't for Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse, who struck invaluable half-centuries.

But the early part of the day belonged to Bumrah, who broke Kapil Dev's record for five-wicket hauls by an Indian away from home. Bumrah now has 13 five-wicket hauls away from home, bettering Kapil's 12. It was his second five-wicket haul in this series as he had taken a five-for in the series opener at Headingley.

Despite all of this, there was no major celebration from Bumrah. In fact, he was very reluctant to even raise his hand with the ball -- a customary celebration made popular by the legendary Glenn McGrath after a bowler completes five wickets in an innings.

Seeing Bumrah not celebrate the moment, his fast bowling partner Mohammed Siraj held his hand and forcefully lifted it for the crowd. The No. 1-ranked bowler received a big applause.

Bumrah delivered a sensational spell on the second morning of the third Test against England, ripping through the hosts’ middle order with three wickets in a span of just seven balls for a solitary run. His fiery burst at Lord’s left England reeling at 271-7 before a late fightback steadied their innings.

Resuming on 251-4, England were eyeing a strong total, but Bumrah had other plans. The right-arm fast bowler, ranked No. 1 in the world, showed his class once again with a lethal mix of swing, seam, and precision to break the back of England’s batting lineup.

He began by castling England captain Ben Stokes for 44, beating him with a delivery that jagged back in sharply and crashed into off stump. Stokes, who had looked in good touch the previous day despite a groin injury, could only add five runs to his overnight total before falling victim to Bumrah’s brilliance.

In the next over, Bumrah found the gap between Joe Root's bat and pad to knock over the middle stump. Next ball, Bumrah struck again—this time removing Chris Woakes for a golden duck. Woakes poked at a wide delivery and feathered a faint edge through to stand-in wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, who is continuing in place of the injured Rishabh Pant. The dismissal was confirmed via DRS after a confident Indian review.

Most five-wicket hauls by Indians away from home

13* - Jasprit Bumrah

12 - Kapil Dev

10- Anil Kumble

9 - Ishant Sharma

With two wickets in two balls, Bumrah was on a hat-trick and came agonisingly close, beating Brydon Carse’s outside edge with another sharp delivery. Though denied the hat-trick, Bumrah’s impact was already monumental.

Earlier in the session, Joe Root had resumed on 99 not out and reached his century with the very first ball of the day—an edge off Bumrah that flew past gully for four. It was Root’s 37th Test hundred, keeping him fifth on the all-time list behind Sachin Tendulkar.

But the joy was short-lived as Bumrah struck again to dismiss Root for 104.

On Day 1, Bumrah had accounted for Harry Brook. He finished with figures of 5/74.