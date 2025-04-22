Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana named Wisden Leading Cricketers in the World

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana have made it an Indian double in this year's Wisden Cricketers' Almanack, which was published Tuesday. Bumrah and Mandhana have been named men's and women's Leading Cricketer in the World, respectively, for their extraordinary performances over the course of the year. Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana both enjoyed glorious individual success in 2024

While India may have lost 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, Bumrah was almost universally hailed for his performances and is crediting with almost single-handedly keeping India competitive throughout the series. Bumrah took 32 wickets in the series at an average of 13.06. Overall, he took 71 Test wickets last year while maintaining an average of less than 15.

Bumrah became the first Test bowler in history to claim 200 wickets at an average of less than 20 each. In addition to his achievements in red-ball cricket, Bumrah's stunning bowling was integral to India winning the 2024 T20 World Cup. Bumrah's 2/18 in the final went a long way in India applying an extraordinary chokehold on South Africa and winning the match despite the latter needing just 30 to win off the last 30 balls at one point. Bumrah took 15 wickets in the tournament but his stunning economy of 4.17 in eight matches and average of 8.26 is what won him the player of the tournament award.

Meanwhile, Mandhana scored 1659 runs across formats in 2024 - the most by a woman in a calendar year of international cricket. She also scored four ODI centuries, the most by anyone in a calendar year of women's cricket. Mandhana also surpassed Suzie Bates' record for most fifty-plus scores in T20Is. She also scored a total of 763 runs last year in women's T20Is, the most anyone has scored in a calendar year.