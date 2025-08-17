Jasprit Bumrah 'won't play too many Tests, but don't push him towards retirement': 'He's going to pick and choose'

Former India opening batter Aakash Chopra reckons Jasprit Bumrah won't play too many Tests going ahead. However, he also cautioned every stakeholder in Indian cricket against pushing Bumrah into early and premature retirement. Ever since the conclusion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, Bumrah has been facing flak for not playing all the Tests in the five-match series. Aakash Chopra reckons Jasprit Bumrah won't play too many Tests(Action Images via Reuters)

Even before the series against England began, it was public knowledge that Bumrah would play just three Tests. The 31-year-old played the first, third, and fourth Tests. The pacer returned with 17 wickets; however, India won the two Tests in which Bumrah didn't feature in the playing XI.

In the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England, Mohammed Siraj bowled close to 186 overs, picking up 23 wickets. The pacer kept charging in, and Siraj's workhorse-like ability has led to several former India players criticising Bumrah and asking the team management to look beyond him if he cannot play all the games.

However, Chopra reckons Jasprit Bumrah is a pure diamond and hence he should get special treatment. He also said that the No.1-ranked Test bowler should be allowed the luxury of picking and choosing.

"There is no bowler like Bumrah. Don't push him forcibly towards early retirement because he is 24-carat pure gold. He is the Kohinoor diamond. The longer he plays, the better it is. I don't think he will play too much Test cricket, but for however long he plays, I would say hold onto it,” said Chopra on his YouTube channel.

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah updates Ajit Agarkar about his Asia Cup status ahead of team selection

“I will be honest, I don’t think he will play all the Test matches. He is going to pick and choose. Whether it's right or wrong, it's not a moral or ethical debate, is what I think. If you have a player of that level available, play him whenever he can,” he added.

‘Bowlers need to be rotated’

Chopra feels it would have been a problem had Bumrah been a batter and there was no continuity in batting. However, considering Bumrah is a pacer, Chopra asked for a more flexible approach, asking the team management to opt to rotate the bowling attack.

“Jasprit Bumrah, as a bowler, you can adjust the bowling combination very easily. It doesn't make a difference. If Bumrah had been a batter, a No. 4 or an opener, and had said that he would play two matches and won't play after that, then it's a problem. Bowlers need to be rotated in any case in a series of three or four Tests,” said Chopra.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Jasprit Bumrah has made himself available for the upcoming Asia Cup, which begins September 9. The selectors will pick the squad on Tuesday, August 19, in Mumbai.