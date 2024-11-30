Josh Hazlewood ruled out of pink-ball Test vs India, doubtful for entire series as Australia suffer major setback

Australia’s preparations for the second Test against India in Adelaide have been disrupted by the loss of Josh Hazlewood, who has been ruled out due to a side strain. The injury leaves a significant gap in Australia’s pace attack, with Hazlewood having been one of the standout performers in the first Test in Perth, where he took 4-29 in the opening innings. Australia's Josh Hazlewood prepares to bowl during day three of the first Test cricket match between Australia and India(AFP)

His absence has prompted the call-up of two bowlers – Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett – as cover for the crucial day-night Test match, which will be played under lights at Adelaide Oval.

The absence of Hazlewood increases the likelihood of Scott Boland being drafted into the playing XI. Boland, who has not featured in a Test match since July 2023 during the Ashes tour, is poised to make his second appearance in Adelaide, having previously played against the West Indies in 2022, where he impressed with figures of 3-45.

Currently, Boland is leading the charge for the Prime Minister's XI in their two-day match against India at Manuka Oval in Canberra, a warm-up fixture played in similar conditions to the upcoming Test. His solid performances in domestic cricket, especially in the Sheffield Shield, have positioned him as a key candidate for the Adelaide Test.

Hazlewood’s injury is a major blow for Australia, particularly given his stellar role in the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar series. In addition to his match-winning performance in Perth, Hazlewood was also one of the standouts in Adelaide the last time India toured, taking 5-8 in a memorable spell as India were dismissed for just 36 runs. His side strain has been described as "low grade," but his participation in the remainder of the series remains uncertain.

Abbott, a seasoned limited-overs player with 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is under his belt, has been knocking on the door for a Test call-up for some time. Meanwhile, Doggett, who previously toured the UAE for a Test series in 2018, comes in on the back of impressive performances in domestic cricket, including a career-best 6-15 against India A and a five-wicket haul in the Sheffield Shield.

India lead series

The injury to Hazlewood comes as a bitter blow to the Aussies, who were already under pressure after a colossal 295-run defeat in the first Test. Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers in an overall poor outing from the side, with India putting a mammoth 487/6d in the second innings of the Test.