Kapil Dev-led CAC trolled for misspelling Mike Hesson’s name in official BCCI letter

cricket

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 10:26 IST

The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee found themselves on the wrong side of social media trolls after their official recommendation to BCCI about the appointment of Indian cricket team’s head coach had a spelling mistake. The three-member CAC comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy re-appointed the incumbent Ravi Shastri as the head coach of Team India by unanimous decision on Friday.

The CAC gave three names in order of priorities in which Shastri outscored former New Zealand head coach Mike Hesson and former Sri Lanka and Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody. “Number three was Tom Moody, number two was Mike Hesson. Number one is Ravi Shastri as all of you were expecting... (But) It was a very close race,” said Kapil at the press conference to announce the decision in Mumbai.

Also Read: 5 parameters - CAC members explain why Shastri was chosen as India coach

The problem however was with Mike Hesson’s name. In the official recommendation which was made public by BCCI, the CAC wrongly spelt Mike Hesson’s name, which did not go down well with the netizens who took to twitter to vent out their frustration.

The CAC reappoints Mr Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. pic.twitter.com/vLqgkyj7I2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2019

Incorrectly spelling Mike "HESSON" on this bizarre letter shows just how farcical this entire process was.



Any bets as to what Shastri said in his presentation to seal the deal? https://t.co/pLa57Y7vpT — Edges & Sledges Cricket Podcast (@1tip1hand) August 16, 2019

So true. Their evaluation sheet was a bigger disgrace. Also got Mike Hesson’s spelling wrong. Terrible — K Sudarshan (@SudarshanEMA) August 16, 2019

@therealkapildev @TomMoodyCricket @CoachHesson They could not even write Mike Hesson''s spelling in the form properly! Were they really that interested in other candidates or it was just a sham to fool public and decision was already made. Very bad decision Kapil and team — ThisUnscientificAge (@arshadnaaz) August 16, 2019

Could've just maybe at least Googled Mike Hesson for the correct spelling! You know, just for the heck of it. — Rishabh Kachroo (@MBHRishabh) August 16, 2019

Wrong spelling of Mike Hesson sums up the whole process.. — ᵥᵢₛₕᵤ (@visshu18) August 16, 2019

Former India cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh were the other two shortlisted candidates apart from Shastri, Hesson and Moody. Former West Indian cricketer Phil Simmons pulled out at the last moment.

This will be Shastri’s fourth stint with the national team, having served briefly as the Cricket Manager (2007 tour of Bangladesh), Team Director (2014-2016) and head coach (2017-2019).

“Shastri’s presentation was about what he did in the last two years and the way forward for the Indian team,” Dev told reporters at a hotel overlooking the Arabian Sea.

“The system was simple. After a meeting of almost six hours, all three of us had our markings. We unanimously decided after accounting for all the numbers... number one is Ravi Shastri.

“We didn’t discuss who is giving whom how many marks. When we calculated it was a close race, the difference was small and we were amazed.”

Shastri’s next assignment will be the home series against South Africa, who will play three T20 internationals and three tests starting next month.

The contracts of Shastri and his team were set to expire after the 50-overs World Cup but they were handed an extension until the ongoing tour of the West Indies, where Virat Kohli’s men still have to play two tests.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 10:25 IST