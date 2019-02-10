KL Rahul’s form has become a big cause of concern: Chief selector MSK Prasad

Chief selector MSK Prasad has said they are concerned about the form of batsman KL Rahul as he remains too good a player to stay out of the team.

Rahul was sent back from Australia following the conclusion of the Tests after he and Hardik Pandya were caught in a massive controversy over their loose remarks on women during a television show.

The BCCI revoked their interim suspension pending an inquiry. Following that, he was picked in the India A limited-overs squad for the ODIs against the Lions.

“His (KL Rahul) form has become a big cause of concern. He is too good a player and I am sure he is working hard to be back among the runs,” Prasad told Times of India.

“We have put him in the India ‘A’ squad to play against the England Lions so that he can spend some time in the middle and get back in some form,” he added.

After a poor few games with the bat, Rahul was back amongst the runs with his 89 helping India A to 540-6 in the first innings of the unofficial Test against England Lions in Wayanad on Friday.

Also, Rahul was named the captain of the India A side to take England Lions in the second four-day game to be played in Mysore, starting Feb 13.

India A: KL Rahul (Captain), AR Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Ankeet Bawne, Karun Nair, Ricky Bhui, Siddhesh Lad, K.S. Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Nadeem, Jalaj Saxena, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Varun Aaron

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 13:30 IST