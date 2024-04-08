‘KL Rahul said it was my day’: Yash Thakur reveals how LSG skipper boosted his morale after Mayank Yadav's injury

Yash Thakur revealed how Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul instilled confidence in him as he produced a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans to help his team register a sensational win on Sunday night. Thakur became the first bowler to claim a fifer in IPL 2024 as he dismantled the GT batting line-up on his own while defending a 164-run target. LSG suffered a big blow when Mayank left the pitch due to injury but Yash stepped up on the occasions and took crucial wickets for his. Yash Thakur claimed a fifer against Gujarat Titans.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Mayank had a dream start to his IPL journey with back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the last two matches. He bowled just one over against the Titans and left the pitch due to side strain.

However, Thakur helped LSG register their third win in four matches as they moved to the third spot on the points table. The Vidarbha pacer was named Player of the Match for his performance.

Thakur revealed that he had a plan in his mind to dismiss opposition skipper Shubman Gill which worked well under Rahul's guidance which started GT's batting collapse.

"Happy with this five-wicket haul and Man of the Match award. I had planned against Gill, I stuck to my plan, KL Rahul had advised me to do so and it paid off," Thakur said in the post-match presentation.

Thakur returned figures of 5-30 to help bowl out Gujarat for 130 in their chase of 164 as hosts Lucknow won by 33 runs

The 25-year-old asserted that after the unfortunate injury to Mayank Yadav, skipper Rahul came to him and boosted his morale with his motivating words.

"Unfortunately, Mayank Yadav got injured, so KL said it was my day and asked me to make the most of it," he added.

The paceman was elated after guiding LSG to their first-ever win over the Titans and said Gill's wicket was the most special of the five he took.

"We are winning the first game against GT in IPL history, very happy with it. Really enjoyed Gill's wicket, the most memorable of all," he concluded.