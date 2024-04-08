 ‘KL Rahul said it was my day’: Yash Thakur reveals how LSG skipper boosted his morale after Mayank Yadav's injury | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘KL Rahul said it was my day’: Yash Thakur reveals how LSG skipper boosted his morale after Mayank Yadav's injury

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 08, 2024 06:51 AM IST

Thakur revealed that he had a plan in his mind to dismiss opposition skipper Shubman Gill which worked well under Rahul's guidance.

Yash Thakur revealed how Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul instilled confidence in him as he produced a five-wicket haul against Gujarat Titans to help his team register a sensational win on Sunday night. Thakur became the first bowler to claim a fifer in IPL 2024 as he dismantled the GT batting line-up on his own while defending a 164-run target. LSG suffered a big blow when Mayank left the pitch due to injury but Yash stepped up on the occasions and took crucial wickets for his.

Yash Thakur claimed a fifer against Gujarat Titans.(AFP)
Yash Thakur claimed a fifer against Gujarat Titans.(AFP)

Meanwhile, Mayank had a dream start to his IPL journey with back-to-back Player of the Match awards in the last two matches. He bowled just one over against the Titans and left the pitch due to side strain.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

However, Thakur helped LSG register their third win in four matches as they moved to the third spot on the points table. The Vidarbha pacer was named Player of the Match for his performance.

Also Read | 'Someone tell KL Rahul he’s not auditioning for ODI World Cup...': LSG skipper faces fans backlash for poor strike rate

Thakur revealed that he had a plan in his mind to dismiss opposition skipper Shubman Gill which worked well under Rahul's guidance which started GT's batting collapse.

"Happy with this five-wicket haul and Man of the Match award. I had planned against Gill, I stuck to my plan, KL Rahul had advised me to do so and it paid off," Thakur said in the post-match presentation.

Thakur returned figures of 5-30 to help bowl out Gujarat for 130 in their chase of 164 as hosts Lucknow won by 33 runs

The 25-year-old asserted that after the unfortunate injury to Mayank Yadav, skipper Rahul came to him and boosted his morale with his motivating words.

"Unfortunately, Mayank Yadav got injured, so KL said it was my day and asked me to make the most of it," he added.

LSG vs GT Highlights IPL 2024

The paceman was elated after guiding LSG to their first-ever win over the Titans and said Gill's wicket was the most special of the five he took.

"We are winning the first game against GT in IPL history, very happy with it. Really enjoyed Gill's wicket, the most memorable of all," he concluded.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, and get exclusive insights with the LSG vs DC Live Score, IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / ‘KL Rahul said it was my day’: Yash Thakur reveals how LSG skipper boosted his morale after Mayank Yadav's injury
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On