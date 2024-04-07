IPL Live Score 2024, LSG vs GT: Lucknow Super Giants aim for maiden victory against Gujarat Titans

IPL Live Score 2024 LSG vs GT: In what is expected to be a blockbuster clash, Lucknow Super Giants take on Gujarat Titans in their upcoming IPL 2024 fixture, in Lucknow on Sunday. GT suffered a shock defeat against Punjab Kings in their previous fixture and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways. Shubman Gill became GT's skipper after Hardik Pandya's stunning return to Mumbai Indians, but it has been a mixed bag of results for them. In four matches, they have won twice and lost the same number of games....Read More

Against LSG, GT will be looking for stability, something which has been missing this season. Their batting department has been resolute but their bowling team has been erratic. With only Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad performing, the likes of Rashid Khan and Spencer Johnson have underperformed. Commenting on GT's form, veteran David Miller said "I feel like the batting lineup is doing well and we are very happy with where we are at. There are still a lot of games in the tournament but for now, the guys are in good space. We are disappointed to lose the last game. Had we won that, it would have been three (wins) from four (games)."

On the other hand, LSG have bagged back-to-back wins. Their batting department looks strong, consisting of the likes of captain KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran. Meanwhile, they have also discovered a new pace sensation in Mayank yadav, who has shattered records since his IPL debut this year. Hailing Yadav, Rahul said, "Enjoying seeing him bowl from probably 20 yards behind the stumps, that's where I'd like to be when he's bowling."

All eyes will also be on the battle between Pooran and Rashid, Noor. Pooran has got 146 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 175 this season. But against the Afghan duo, he has really struggled and has got only 27 runs off 43 balls against Rashid in T20s, also being dismissed twice. Meanwhile against noor, he has registered no runs off six deliveries, getting dismissed twice in two innings.

The attention will also be on Devdutt Padikkal, who hasn't fired yet for LSG. In three matches, the no. 3 batter has only got scores of 0, 9 and 6. Another poor performance could see him lose his place in the playing XI. Meanwhile, GT will be hoping for Vijay Shankar to find his footing. He has only managed 12, 14* and 8 this season.