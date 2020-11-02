e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Kotla undergoes sanitisation drive as two DDCA employees test COVID positive

Kotla undergoes sanitisation drive as two DDCA employees test COVID positive

Two Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, days before the state unit’s elections.

cricket Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.
File phot of Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium.(HT Archives)
         

The Feroz Shah Kotla premises is undergoing another round of sanitisation drive after two Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) employees have tested positive for COVID-19, days before the state unit’s elections. However, the elections for the post of treasurer and four directors will be held as per schedule from November 5 to 8 at the Kotla premises.

“Two employees Neeraj Sharma and Pradeep Banerjee have tested COVID-19 positive and have been advised 18 days of home quarantine. Their offices have been shut down and entire premises will be sanitised,” DDCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda told PTI on Monday.

He informed that elections will be held as per schedule.

“The elections are on as per schedule and all kinds of health safety protocols are in place,” Manchanda said.

On the election-front, former BCCI president CK Khanna’s wife Shashi is the front-runner to become the next treasurer as she is pitted against Gautam Gambhir’s uncle Pawan Ghulati. The four candidates for directors’ post from the Khanna faction are Harish Singla, Harsh Gupta and Manjit Singh and Sudhir Kumar Agarwal.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
Threat of lone-wolf attacks to increase, says UN agency after Macron comment
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
India could resume foreign secretary-level dialogue with Nepal. There is one condition
DC vs RCB Live: Iyer’s Delhi vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
DC vs RCB Live: Iyer’s Delhi vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
19 Indians test Covid-19 positive on Vande Bharat flight to Wuhan, China
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
MHA holds Covid-19 review meet, discusses ways to check surge in Delhi
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
China army to buy graphene clothing, drones from pvt cos for India border
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Kejriwal announces ‘historic step’ for industrial areas of Delhi
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
Watch: ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ owner accuses YouTuber of misappropriation of funds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Tejashwi YadavIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In