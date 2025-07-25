Manjrekar reflects on Virat Kohli's era amid India’s dismal display under Gill: ‘Tactically he may not have been best…’

Team India's below-par performance on the field during Day 2 of the Manchester Test made Sanjay Manjrekar remember Virat Kohli's captaincy. The Indian bowlers failed to slow down England when Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley counter-attacked them with boundaries. Apart from Jasprit Bumrah, the three other pacers had an economy rate of over 4.8 on Day 2. Shubman Gill's captaincy also came under the scanner with the English pair sharing a 166-run stand for the opening wicket. With India already behind 1-2 in the series, their troubles deepened in Manchester as England seized the upper hand by stumps on Day 2. Team India's underperformance on Day 2 of the Manchester Test made Sanjay Manjrekar remember Shubman Gill.(AP and PTI Images)

Under Kohli's captaincy, India put up an impressive show against England when they last toured there and claimed a win at the Lord's and the Oval.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing series, Shubman and co. emerged victorious at Edgbaston but the momentum has shifted towards England in the series.

Manjrekar reflected on Kohli’s captaincy, acknowledging his tactical flaws but praising his ability to inspire intensity. While team selections often sparked debate, Kohli’s leadership ensured India never looked listless on the field.

“You've got to remember Virat Kohli as captain. Tactically and when he picked his playing XI, he may not have been best - people may not have agreed with it. But, there was never a flat looking Indian team even when they were catching up with the opposition. They made sure that the spirit was there,” Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo.

“Shubman Gill hasn't had Rishabh Pant's company on the field”

However, Manjrekar also defended Shubman's captaincy and said he is also missing Rishabh Pant's insights on the field. Pant has injured his foot and is not available for wicketkeeping in the Manchester Test.

"I don't say that this Indian team looked flat. These were difficult conditions, but Rishabh Pant makes a difference being on the field and Shubman Gill hasn't had his company on the field for a while," Manjrekar explained.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett spearheaded England’s strong response in the fourth Test with a commanding 166-run opening stand, laying the foundation for a solid fightback after India posted 358 in their first innings. The pair batted with intent and fluency, frustrating the Indian bowlers for large parts of Day 2. Crawley’s aggressive strokeplay complemented Duckett’s measured approach as the duo steadily chipped away at the deficit. By the time the second wicket fell, England had surged to 225, ending the day with just a 133-run trail and a firm grip on proceedings.