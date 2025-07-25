Shubman Gill proves Ricky Ponting wrong on-air after late gamble pays off during Day 2: 'I'm surprised Gill hasn't...'

England’s dominance in the fourth Test at Old Trafford was built on a solid foundation laid by their opening pair, Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett. After dismissing India for 358, the hosts seized control with a commanding reply, reaching 225/2 by the close of play on Day 2, still trailing by 133 runs. Crawley and Duckett combined for a crucial 166-run partnership; both openers came agonizingly close to centuries, with Duckett falling just six runs short and Crawley dismissed on 84. Manchester: India's captain Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and others return to pavilion after the end of play on day two of the fourth Test(PTI)

Rishabh Pant’s valiant effort – where he braved a toe fracture to return to bat on Day 2 and score a half-century – was overshadowed as England’s openers capitalised on the conditions, punishing anything loose and steadily piling on runs. However, the breakthrough India desperately needed came late in the day, courtesy of debutant Anshul Kamboj, whose inclusion was a surprise for many given his late call-up.

Kamboj was brought back into the attack in the 37th over of England’s innings, a decision that drew sharp criticism from cricketing great Ricky Ponting. On-air, Ponting questioned Shubman Gill’s captaincy for not deploying the experienced Jasprit Bumrah during this crucial period. “I'm very surprised they haven't gone to Bumrah. I said it a couple of overs ago that they've added 55 since he last bowled, and now they have a new batter at the crease in Ollie Pope. This is a massive spell,” Ponting remarked, highlighting the missed opportunity to apply pressure with India’s premier fast bowler.

Yet, in a dramatic turn, Kamboj immediately justified Gill’s gamble by dismissing the in-form Ben Duckett, who was on 94 off 100 balls, just before the day’s play ended. The young pacer’s breakthrough came at a pivotal moment; his sharp delivery, which induced an edge to the wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel, brought an end to Duckett’s hopes for a ton.

India hope to capitalise

Though Jasprit Bumrah was eventually brought back into the attack, England finished the day with two wickets down, maintaining a strong position but now facing a renewed challenge from an Indian bowling attack buoyed by Kamboj’s impactful spell.

As the series stands at 2-1 in England’s favour, moments like these will be crucial for India to claw back into the contest. India will be effectively without a batter in the second innings; even as Pant did show immense bravery in the first innings, his return on Day 2 proved that Pant's movement is extremely limited, meaning he would hardly be at his dynamic best if he returns to bat in the second innings.