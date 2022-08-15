'You're not Ricky Ponting': Marcus Stoinis faces heat of Pakistan fans after chucking gesture against Mohammad Hasnain

Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis drew flak from the Pakistan cricket enthusiasts after the all-rounder accused Mohammad Hasnain of chucking. The incident took place during a clash between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles at The Hundred, which the latter won by seven wickets. Stoinis, who scored 37 off 27 balls, fell against Hasnain while attempting to slog a short ball by the 22-year-old quick. However, he failed to get the desired connection and the ball ballooned up in the air before England’s Will Jacks completed a regulation catch at mid-off.

The controversy sparked off while Stoinis was walking back to the dugout, during which he claimed it to be an illegal delivery and mimicked the action of the Pakistan pacer. Here is the video:

Here's Marcus Stoinis signalling that Mohammad Hasnain was chucking! Ridiculous. #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/8utAwbczYI — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 14, 2022

Stoinis' reaction, however, didn't go well with the fans, who slammed the all-rounder to play the sport and let the official do their work. Here are a few reactions:

They cannot play him. First Henricks then Maxwell and now Stoinis. Hasnain is nightmare for Australians😂#MohammadHasnain #MarcusStoinis pic.twitter.com/v4g2wh5f4b — 🇵🇰 Muhammad Noor 🇵🇰 (@Noor_Marriii) August 15, 2022

This is the video of Mohammmad Husnain bowling to Marcus Stoinis and Stoinis signalling that Husnain is chucking.

This is disrespectful from him#Stoinis#Husnain#hundred pic.twitter.com/YXmxzF9tj8 — Homunculus (@MrStrangedoc) August 15, 2022

Disappointing reaction from Marcus Stoinis after he was dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain. How about sticking to playing cricket and letting the officials do their job #TheHundred #Cricket pic.twitter.com/oYOSb12GTr — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) August 14, 2022

Who does Marcus Stoinis think he is? He got dismissed by Mohammad Hasnain tonight in #TheHundred and he went off signalling as if Hasnain was chucking! Disrespectful, really! If you can't play him, you know where the dressing room is. You're not Ricky Ponting, pipe down! — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 14, 2022

Stoinis is not the only Aussie cricketer, who has had objections with Hasnain's bowling action. Moises Henriques had accused the pacer of doing the same in the previous edition of the Big Bash League. Henriques had then yelled: “Nice throw, mate” to Hasnain following a bouncer.

Hasnain has been guilty of having an illegal action, which came to light after an umpire from Big Bash League had reported it. The Pakistani quick has, however, been cleared to bowl again after working on his technique and angle of release, and Stoinis could well face disciplinary action for his conduct on the field.

The pacer, who has represented Pakistan in eight ODIs and 18 T20Is, finished the contest with a wicket and conceded 27 runs in the 15 deliveries he bowled.

