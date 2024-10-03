Martin Guptill's monstrous hit sends ball crashing into glass window of commentary box, commentators 'take cover'

New Zealand's Martin Guptill may have retired from international cricket, but his ability to light up the field remains as sharp as ever. In a recent Legends League Cricket (LLC) match, the 38-year-old produced a stunning display of power-hitting, reminding everyone why he’s regarded as one of the game's most dangerous openers. Martin Guptill smashed a massive hit during an LLC match, with the ball crashing into the commentary box(X)

The Super Stars were taking on the Tigers in a rain-affected 15-over contest, and Guptill stole the show with a blistering knock that included an unforgettable moment – shattering a commentary box window with one of his massive sixes.

It was in the ninth over of the Super Stars' innings when Guptill went on a rampage. Facing Australian all-rounder Daniel Christian, Guptill unleashed a fury of four consecutive sixes. The final of those towering blows, a length delivery in the slot, was dispatched with such power that it soared straight over the umpire's head and crashed into the commentary box, leaving the glass shattered and the commentators stunned.

The dugout of the Super Stars erupted in celebration, as Guptill's shot became the talk of the match, adding another legendary moment to his already stellar career.

Watch:

The carnage didn’t stop there. Following the four sixes, Guptill smashed a boundary and ran a quick double to round off a 30-run over, completely shifting the momentum in favour of the Super Stars. Thanks to his explosive hitting, the Super Stars posted an imposing target of 195 in their 15 overs, setting the Tigers a monumental task.

Chasing 195 was always going to be difficult for the Tigers. Robin Uthappa provided a glimmer of hope with a quickfire 17, but the middle-order crumbled under pressure. Saurabh Tiwary, Amit Verma, and Angelo Perera could only manage five runs between them, leaving too much for the lower order to do. Although Christian and Thisara Perera played cameos, scoring 36 and 37 respectively, their efforts weren’t enough to keep the Tigers in the game.

In the end, the Super Stars secured a comprehensive 42-run victory, continuing their dominant form in the LLC 2024 campaign. With this win, they remain undefeated at the top of the table, having won all four of their matches so far.