Mayank Yadav credits Team India coach for his recent rise: ‘He knows what things are better for me’

Young India pace sensation Mayank Yadav opened up on his relationship with bowling coach Morne Morkel, with whom he has also worked in the past at Lucknow Super Giants. Morkel played a key role in Mayank's development in the IPL, where he grabbed the limelight for his express pace in the 2024 season. The tearaway pacer sustained a back injury during IPL 2024, which cut off his season after just four matches, but the Indian selectors decided to fast-track him into the Indian team. India's Mayank Yadav reacts after taking the wicket of Bangladesh's Mahmudullah during the first T20I.(AP)

The young paceman had an impressive start to his T20I career with a maiden against Bangladesh. He also claimed a crucial wicket from Mahmuddullah and finished the match with the figures - 1/21 in four overs.

In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Mayank admitted that he was nervous and had to calm himself down.

"Great moment because I am coming from an injury. I was very nervous. I was telling myself not to get stressed and be nervous. But when I got to know I was playing the first game, those last four months flashed before my eyes," said Mayank.

Regarding his relationship with Morkel, Mayank said they both knew each other well during their time at LSG and credited the former Proteas paceman for his recent rise.

"It has been comfortable, hung with him for last three years. He knows me, I know him. It is easy for me to work with him. He knows what things are better for me and where I need to work," elaborated Mayank on his equation with Morkel.

Mayank Yadav lauds SKY's leadership

Mayank said that he was not thinking of bowling his first-ever over as an Indian player as a maiden over, but rather wanted to live the moment and enjoy it. He became only third Indian to bowl a maiden over for the country in T20Is.

The 22-year-old also lauded captain Suryakumar Yadav for the freedom given to him on his debut match.

"During my run-up, he told me to bowl whatever I wanted. It is important for a fast bowler, especially on debut," he added.