Mohammed Siraj comes up with unforeseen reaction to ICC's punishment and 9 lakh fine after send-off to Travis Head

India pacer Mohammed Siraj is not too concerned with being fined after his altercation with Australia batter Travis Head during the Adelaide pink-ball Test. Recently, the International Cricket Council (ICC) docked Siraj 20 per cent of his match fees after he gave a fiery send-off to Adelaide hometown hero Travis Head. India's Mohammed Siraj, right, celebrates after the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head. AP/PTI(AP12_07_2024_000130B)(AP)

The ICC also docked both Head and Siraj one demerit point each. The Indian management on Tuesday decided to hold a practice session in Adelaide after the side's ten-wicket defeat in the second Test of the five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

As per the Sydney Morning Herald, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah were absent from a morning training session on Tuesday in Adelaide, just four days before the start of the Gabba Test in Brisbane.

When the Indian contingent batted and bowled in the nets, Mohammed Siraj was asked about his reaction to the fine, which equates to about AUD 16,500 or INR 8,95,340, as reported by the Sydney Morning Herald.

Answering the question, Siraj said, "Yeah man, it’s all good."

When probed further whether he was upset by it, the Indian pacer replied, "I am going to the gym now.”

Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj resolve issues

After the end of the Adelaide Test which Australia won by ten wickets, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj resolved their issues as they hugged it out.

Earlier, Siraj had given a send-off to Head after dismissing him through a yorker. Head departed after scoring 140 runs off 141 balls, paving the way for an Australian win.

After the end of the Adelaide Test, Travis Head once again addressed the spat with Siraj, saying the duo have sorted out the misunderstanding and there shouldn't be a problem going ahead.

Speaking to ABC Sport, Head said, “Sweet with it. He came out and just said [it was] a little bit of misunderstanding … I think we'll move on. We've had a great week, so let's not let it ruin it.”

"He just said it was a misunderstanding as well, and there were no issues for me. We move on. I'm sweet. It is what it is,” he added.

Earlier, Travis Head and Mohammed Siraj had provided different versions of what transpired in the middle between the two on Day 2. While Head said that he said “well bowled” to Siraj after the latter got him out, Siraj, on the other hand, claimed that Head said no such thing, and he was lying.