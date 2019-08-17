e-paper
MS Dhoni spotted playing cricket in Leh with kids, see photo

A picture of MS Dhoni playing cricket with kids in a basketball court on a cemented pitch has been going viral on social media.

cricket Updated: Aug 17, 2019 19:01 IST
IANS
IANS
New Delhi
MS Dhoni spotted playing cricket.
MS Dhoni spotted playing cricket.(Instagram/Chennai Super Kings)
         

Former India captain MS Dhoni has completed his two-week stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir. A picture of him playing cricket with kids in a basketball court on a cemented pitch has been going viral on social media. In the picture, Dhoni is seen hitting the ball. According to reports, Dhoni has also promised to open a cricket academy in Ladakh.

The 38-year-old had taken a two-month break from active cricket, after India was edged out of the World Cup following a loss to New Zealand in the semi-final, to serve his regiment in the Kashmir Valley.

 

Dhoni had joined the Territorial Army -- 106 TA Battalion (Para) in Jammu and Kashmir on July 30 and had trained with the battalion over the last two weeks.

Also read: Kapil Dev-led CAC unlikely to be part of support staff selection: BCCI sources

Dhoni, was reportedly in Ladakh earlier this week, where he brought in India’s 73rd Independence Day with the masses of the newly formed Union Territory.

On August 5, the central government abrogated provisions of Article 370 and Article 35 A of the Indian Constitution which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories -- Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

 

Dhoni reached Ladakh on Wednesday where he received a warm reception from the Army personnel and interacted with them. According to reports, the 38-year-old also paid a visit to Army General Hospital and interacted with patients.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 18:33 IST

