Murali Vijay announces retirement from all forms of international cricket

Veteran India opener Murali Vijay on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket to explore "new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it". He last played for India in December 2018 during the Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia.

Murali appeared in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20Is for India during his international career that began back in 2008 when he came in for Gautam Gambhir in the playing XI of the final Test match of Border-Gavaskar Test series against Australia in Nagpur. He scored 3982 runs in Tests with 12 centuries and 15 fifties, 339 runs in ODIs with a solitary half-century and 169 runs in T20Is.

He tweeted, “Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life for it was was an honour representing India at the highest level of sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar.”

“To all my team-mates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and, I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all and your support has always be a source of motivation for me.”

He also played 135 first-class and 94 List A cricket matches for Tamil Nadu, last appearing in late 2019. Murali also appeared in 106 IPL matches, scoring 2619 runs with two tons and 13 fifties, last appearing in September 2020.

