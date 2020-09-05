e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Mustafizur denied NOC by BCB after being approached by IPL franchises: Report

Mustafizur denied NOC by BCB after being approached by IPL franchises: Report

The left-arm-quick was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season in the UAE, both of whom had one of their pacers withdrawn from the squad.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Dhaka
File image of Mustafizur Rahman
File image of Mustafizur Rahman(Getty Images)
         

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has refused to give No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to pacer Mustafizur Rahman after he was approached by IPL franchises, in view of the national side’s scheduled tour of Sri Lanka beginning next month, according to reports.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

The left-arm pacer was approached by Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season in the UAE, both of whom had one of their pacers withdrawn from the squad, a report in Cricbuzz said. While Mumbai Indians replaced Lasith Malinga with James Pattinson, KKR are yet to find a replacement for Harry Gurney.

Also Read | ‘Doesn’t matter whether you get 2 crore or 20’ - Harbhajan Singh’s friend clarifies Covid-19 cases in CSK camp had no role in pull out

However, BCB refused the NOC since Bangladesh are set to tour Sri Lanka for a three-match Test series scheduled to start on October 24, at a time when IPL will be played in the UAE.

“Yes, he (Mustafizur) had an offer from the IPL but we did not give him NOC as we have the Sri Lanka tour coming up,” BCB cricket operation chairman Akram Khan was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Mustafizur, 24, however, has not been in Bangladesh’s Test plans since March 2019. He took 20 wickets in the 2019 World Cup, after which he has only played ODIs and T20Is for Bangladesh. In 13 Tests since 2015, Rahman has picked 28 wickets.

Also Read | ‘He’s relaxed, mature and knows the team well’ - Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble backs KL Rahul to succeed as captain

Mustafizur last played in the IPL in 2018, turning out for Mumbai Indians. In seven matches that season, he took seven wickets at an average of 32.85 and an economy rate of 8.36. He had returned from his stint in 2018 IPL with an injury, after which BCB president Nazmul Hassan had said he won’t be allowed any more NOCs to participate in overseas leagues.

Rahman had much more success with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 and 2017 IPL editions. In 17 matches for SRH overall, he collected 17 wickets at 26.16 and an economy rate of 7.14. The BCB had allowed Mustafizur to register for the IPL auction last year but he went unsold. The BCB is planning a week-long residential camp later this month ahead of the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. Mustafizur is expected to be a part of the camp.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In