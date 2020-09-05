e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020: ‘He’s relaxed, mature and knows the team well’ - Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble backs KL Rahul to succeed as captain

IPL 2020: ‘He’s relaxed, mature and knows the team well’ - Kings XI Punjab coach Anil Kumble backs KL Rahul to succeed as captain

IPL 2020: Kumble feels Rahul brings to the table the qualities needed to shine as a skipper.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2020 08:55 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of KXIP coach Anil Kumble
File image of KXIP coach Anil Kumble (Kings Xi Punjab/Twitter)
         

Anil Kumble, the head coach of IPL franchise Kings XI Punjab is confident of KL Rahul proving to be a good leader for the team in IPL 2020. Last year, it was R Ashwin who led the side, but with the off-spinner getting traded to the Delhi Capitals in December 2019, Rahul was appointed as the man to lead KXIP into the 2020 edition. With plenty of experience having played for India, Kumble feels Rahul brings to the table the qualities needed to shine as a skipper.

Also Follow | IPL 2020 Full Coverage

“KL is very relaxed, he is very mature, I have known him for a long time. He has the experience, international experience, having played this long and of course, the last couple of years he has been a part of the Kings XI and he has been their main player. He knows the team very well’ he knows the youngsters really well. He is very excited and he is very keen. He has his hands full by being a batsman, keeper and then the captain,” Kumble said in a video posted by KXIP on their Twitter handle.

Also Read | ‘Doesn’t matter whether you get 2 crore or 20’ - Harbhajan Singh’s friend clarifies Covid-19 cases in CSK camp had no role in pull out

Rahul has had a couple of brilliant seasons with the bat for KXIP. In 2018, Rahul hammered 659 runs from 14 matches at an average of 54.91 including six half-centuries, while last year, the batsman amassed 593 runs, averaging 53.90 with a century and six fifties. However, the team couldn’t quite replicate Rahul’s form and finished second from bottom in 2018 and sixth the year after.

That said, Kumble, who was appointed coach of the franchise in October last year, reckons this year, KXIP possess a good balance, which can help the team perform a lot better. “It feels really nice, it feels a bit strange to come on to the field like this and then have the entire squad, I mean not necessarily the entire squad but the set of players that are here. So it’s wonderful to be on the ground and have a hit, it’s nice to be outdoors,” Kumble said.

“We have high hopes from this season, we have a really good squad, a very balanced squad, some experienced and some youngsters. I am getting to know them now and seeing them play for the first time here, some of them in nets, so yeah just looking forward to build on the preparation and to be ready for the IPL.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In