Nasser brands Team India's Edgbaston benchwarmer as ‘trump card’ for Lord’s despite Gambhir's 2nd Test masterstroke

Former England skipper Nasser Hussain might be impressed with how the Indian team managed in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston, and now the star pacer will be back in action fresh for the Lord's Test. It has been pre-decided by the selectors and team management that Bumrah, who claimed a fifer in Leeds, will play only three Tests in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir decided to give him rest for the Edgbaston clash despite a 7-day gap between the first two matches. Nasser Hussain hailed India's decision to rest Jasprit Bumrah at Edgbaston.(REUTERS)

The move to rest Bumrah drew heavy criticism from both fans and pundits on Day 1, with many questioning the timing. However, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep rose to the occasion brilliantly, stepping up in the pace spearhead’s absence. Their standout performances not only silenced the doubters but also vindicated the team management’s decision. With India clinching a convincing win, the call to manage Bumrah’s workload ultimately proved to be a masterstroke.

Hussain asserted that India will enter the Lord's Test with the trump card in Bumrah, who will be raring to get his name on the Honours Board.

"You feel like India have manoeuvred it well. People were critical of them leaving Jasprit Bumrah out and how they were going to take 20 wickets without Bumrah - well they have done that on a very flat pitch at Edgbaston. Now they have their trump card coming in on a ground (Lord's) that he has bowled well at before and a ground at which he wants to get on the Honours Board after two weeks of rest," Hussain said on Sky Sports' podcast.

'Stokes' tiredness comes not only with on-field…'

The former English skipper further pointed out that the Lord's clash will be a big test for Ben Stokes to pick the ideal bowling attack with the return of Gus Atkinson and Jofra Archer to the squad.

"England have got to come in with either tired bowlers or, if they leave their tired bowlers out, they have got to come in with two bowlers who haven't played recently in Gus Atkinson or haven't played a Test match in four years in Jofra Archer. Stokes' tiredness comes not only with the on-field but the off-field. That is the thing with leadership of a Test side that you should never underestimate. That is why Shubman Gill, with all the questions about Bumrah for Edgbaston, everything would have ended up at his door," he added.