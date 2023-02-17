New Zealand's Tom Blundell shines with ton before late blunder on Day 2 vs England

Tom Blundell struck a brilliant century to reel in England on day two of the first pink ball test in Mount Maunganui on Friday but the wicketkeeper was left red-faced after costing New Zealand a late wicket in the evening session.

Blundell's 138 from 181 balls on a glorious day at Bay Oval drove New Zealand to 306 in their reply to England's declared first innings total of 325 for nine.

England were 79 for two at stumps in their second innings, having lost openers Zak Crawley (28) and Ben Duckett (25) but pushed their lead to 98 runs under the floodlights.

Crawley and Duckett raced to a fifty-run partnership as New Zealand's quicks derived little from the pink ball that had been a swinging menace on the opening night.

However, Blair Tickner made the breakthrough by having Duckett edge to Tom Latham at second slip before Crawley was caught behind with a bottom edge off Scott Kuggeleijn.

A mix-up between Blundell and Kuggeleijn cost New Zealand a third wicket when a scoreless Stuart Broad top-edged into the night sky.

As the man with the gloves, Blundell should have taken it but the ball dropped harmlessly, allowing nightwatchman Broad to stroll off six not out, with number three Ollie Pope on 14.

Though the wicket went begging, New Zealand had Blundell to thank for putting the match on level terms after the hosts were dominated on day one and slumped to 83 for five on day two.

The century was another bit of joy for Blundell who welcomed his second child into the world last week.

"It's been a crazy week-and-a-half," he told reporters.

"We had our second child Freddy, so it was an interesting week leading into the game. I hadn't picked up a bat for a while."

He and Devon Conway (77) dug in for a vital 75-run partnership and Blundell went on to build stands with debutant tailenders Kuggeleijn (20) and Tickner (three not out).

The 59-run partnership with Tickner for the 10th wicket was especially galling for England as Blundell hit out after reaching his fourth test century while adeptly marshalling the strike.

James Anderson finally ended the carnage, catching a top edge off his own bowling to dismiss Blundell who finished with 19 fours and clobbered a six off spinner Jack Leach.

The final New Zealand wicket left Anderson and Broad level with Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath's record of 1,001 test wickets as a bowling duo.

"It's pretty impressive, isn't it?" said Robinson of the England pace veterans.

"To be on the field with them -- it's a privilege for me."

Anderson finished with 3-36 and Ollie Robinson had 4-54 but New Zealand's specialist batsmen were culpable in their dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell survived only 10 scoreless balls before being dismissed lbw by Robinson when he declined to play a shot.

Conway bunted a half-hearted pull shot off Ben Stokes straight to Ollie Pope, while Michael Bracewell (7) charged Leach and hit straight to Stokes at mid-on.

Robinson produced a superb delivery to bowl Kuggeleijn, though, then dismissed Tim Southee for 10 when the New Zealand skipper slogged to backward square where the pint-sized Duckett leapt for a stunning catch.

Robinson said he was no fan of the pink ball before the match and was not changing his mind after a long day in the field.

"They're good when they're new but once they get to 30-40 overs old, you can't shine them, you can't sort of keep them moving," he said.

"So yeah, still not a fan."