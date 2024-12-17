Live
New Zealand vs England Live Score: England score after 9 overs is 33/2
Dec 17, 2024 3:13 AM IST
Key Events
- 3:13 AM IST, Dec 17England at 33/2 after 9 overs
- 3:13 AM IST, Dec 17Jacob Bethell smashed a Four on Matt Henry bowling . England at 31/2 after 8.4 overs
- 3:09 AM IST, Dec 17England at 25/2 after 8 overs
- 3:08 AM IST, Dec 17Joe Root smashed a Four on William O'Rourke bowling . England at 25/2 after 7.5 overs
- 3:04 AM IST, Dec 17England at 21/2 after 7 overs
New Zealand vs England Live Score, 3rd Test of England tour of New Zealand, 2024
Day 3 Highlights :
- Rain Stoppage: New Zealand 136/3 in 32.0 overs
- Wet Ground Condition: New Zealand 136/3 in 32.0 overs
- Lunch: New Zealand 136/3 in 32.0 overs
- New Zealand 150/3 in 36.1 overs
- 4th wkt Partnership: 50 off 121 balls between K Williamson (36) and R Ravindra (14)
- New Zealand 201/3 in 54.4 overs
- K Williamson 33rd Test hundred: 100 runs in 137 balls (14x4) (1x6)
- 4th wkt Partnership: 100 off 137 balls between K Williamson (60) and R Ravindra (41)
- New Zealand 250/3 in 63.6 overs
- Tea: New Zealand 274/4 in 68.0 overs
- 5th wkt Partnership: 50 off 73 balls between K Williamson (23) and D Mitchell (22)
- K Williamson: 150 runs in 196 balls (20x4) (1x6)
- Drinks: New Zealand 345/5 in 83.0 overs
- New Zealand 350/5 in 83.4 overs
- New Zealand 400/7 in 93.4 overs
- New ball taken: New Zealand 400/7 in 93.5 overs
- Drinks: New Zealand 422/7 in 98.0 overs
- 8th wkt Partnership: 50 off 54 balls between T Blundell (9) and M Santner (43)
- New Zealand 450/8 in 100.3 overs
- Innings Break: New Zealand 453/10 in 101.4 overs
- Stumps: England 18/2 in 6.0 overs
Follow all the updates here:
New Zealand vs England Match Details
3rd Test (Day4) of England tour of New Zealand, 2024 between New Zealand and England to be held at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 03:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.