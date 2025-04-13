Nicholas Pooran’s consistency in LSG’s strong IPL start

LUCKNOW: Nicholas Pooran’s batting power has scripted the success story of Lucknow Super Giants this IPL. His 349 runs so far, including four fifties, in six innings at an average of 69.80, and that too with the help of 26 fours and 31 sixes at a strike rate of 215.43 speak volumes about his sheer batting prowess. Lucknow Super Giants's Nicholas Pooran2025_000357B) (PTI)

From the first game, Trinidadian Pooran has been in form, and barring the match against Mumbai Indians in Lucknow when he made just 12, he has been in fine nick. Pooran’s 34-ball 61, which contained one four but seven sixes at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday night, was crucial in LSG’s six-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

He and opener Aiden Markram tore apart GT’s bowling and the two added 58 runs for the second wicket, making things easy in chasing the 181-run target. After hitting an unbeaten 58 and 48 for Mumbai Indians Emirates in the International League T20 at Abu Dhabi in February, Pooran continued his fine run with the willow in IPL too, hitting a brilliant 75 against Delhi Capitals in the first match this season, though LSG lost the match.

He kept stroking the ball nicely in further matches, scoring 70 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad. He smacked 44 against Punjab Kings in his first match at home where LSG suffered an eight-wicket humiliation. This didn’t dampen the spirit of Pooran, who even after scoring just 12 against MI, struck his best of the season.

Pooran’s unbeaten 36-ball 87 with seven fours and eight sixes saw LSG defeat three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens. His fourth fifty of the season on Saturday night was special as it was another failure of skipper Rishabh Pant with willow and someone had to shoulder the responsibility. Pooran did it in style, smashing big sixes, one of which left a fan with a face injury that required hospital treatment.

“It was absolutely a beautiful wicket to bat on. It’s not much talk. As a group we know we have depth in our batting line-up. Unfortunately, Mitch didn’t play so Rishabh stepped up and played,” said Pooran after the match.

“Nice to see Aiden get a start and carry on. I surprised myself sometimes. For me, it’s about trying to get the ball off as close to the middle of the bat as possible and trust my bat swing. If I tell you everything, they’ll figure me out eventually,” he added.

“Getting the opportunity to bat at No.3, you need to make the play sometimes. You need to consolidate sometimes but you have to take your matchups sometimes. They got Sai on challenging me to hit on the big side, but I had to be brave and take on my matchups. Today was one of the days it came off for me.”

Pooran’s batting style impressed Parthiv Patel among the GT coaching staff. The former India wicketkeeper said sometimes one can only tip his hat to Pooran for his free-flowing bat. He also said it is tough to plan against a batter like Pooran and sometimes you have to admit defeat and praise him for his batting. The GT coach claimed that it is difficult to stop Pooran once he gets going.

“It is very difficult to plan against someone like Pooran. We had our plans, but the game was in such a situation where we had to attack. Sometimes you have to just tell him, “well played”. That’s exactly how he batted. We have seen that if he gets going, he is really difficult to stop,” said Parthiv.