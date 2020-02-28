e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / ‘Odds were not in my favour’ - Sir Richard Hadlee on ongoing battle with cancer

‘Odds were not in my favour’ - Sir Richard Hadlee on ongoing battle with cancer

One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time and probably the best ever from this part of the world, Hadlee said the next five years are important.

cricket Updated: Feb 28, 2020 14:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
File image of Sir Richard Hadlee.
File image of Sir Richard Hadlee.(Reuters)
         

It’s nowhere close to perfect but New Zealand pace legend Sir Richard Hadlee says he is “at the moment all clear” in his two-year-old battle with cancer, which necessitated two surgeries and changed his perspective on life. Hadlee was diagnosed with bowel cancer in June 2018. A month after undergoing a surgery to have the tumour removed, he had to be operated for a secondary liver cancer.

“It puts life into perspective because I never had symptoms. It was purely a freak situation where a routine colonoscopy determined the problem. I was faced with a huge challenge in my life as odds were not in my favour,” Hadlee said during a free-wheeling chat in one of his rare public appearances.

Also read: ‘If it is four-days...’: Anil Kumble makes stand clear on proposed four-day Tests

One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time and probably the best ever from this part of the world, Hadlee said the next five years are important. “Two years have gone by and I have to go through the next three years. Tomorrow I could wake up with a symptom,” Hadlee said with the familiar grit of his playing days writ large on his face.

He recalled the first six months after diagnosis which were like living hell for the legend, who played 86 Tests for New Zealand, taking 431 wickets - a world record at the time. “At the moment all good, I lost 10 kilos. I do all normal things now, just watch my diet. I get regular check-ups every three months. Tests were also in my favour but I am not out of the woods.

Also read: McGrath picks tougher opponent between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

“I have to still get through the next 12 to 24 months without re-occurrence. If it comes back, I will deal with it then but it won’t be good. But at the moment all clear,” he said. The life-changing events of the past two years haven’t come in the way of Hadlee keeping a tab on the latest in international fast bowling. “India have got some wonderful fast bowlers. Ishant (Sharma) has done a wonderful job in Test cricket. I like Shami. He brings in a lot of energy as he runs into bowl.

“Bumrah is one of his kind, very unorthodox but hugely effective. That’s the point of difference that he is unusual. They are a very balanced attack and that’s why they are No 1. Good batsmen and world class bowling attack.” Among the current generation, Hadlee loves England swing bowler Jimmy Anderson and there is a glint in his eyes when he talks about him.

“Anderson has been phenomenal. You just watch it on telly, watch what he is doing, outswinger, inswinger, the release and wrist position. “Nearly 600 Test wickets. Stuart Broad has also got a bit to do over the years. What a combination. They are the most successful combination in the history of the game. Incredible.”

The Canterbury Cricket Association will be building an indoor facility that will be named after him, something he is also looking forward to and hope that adequate funds are raised. “That makes you appreciate the value of living life, having something to look forward to. Like this project (Hadlee Indoor facility), wanting to see it start, to be completed and opened in my lifetime,” he said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
To Congress’ rajdharma jibe over Delhi riots, BJP targets Sonia Gandhi
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Delhi violence death toll climbs to 42, say hospital authorities
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
Sonia Gandhi forms Congress’ fact-finding panel to visit Ground Zero of Delhi violence
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Raghuram Rajan’s advice as global growth falters over coronavirus fears
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
Powered by hydrogen, Hyundai’s trucks aim to conquer the Swiss Alps
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
What is NavIc? What can it do? Why is it important for you
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news