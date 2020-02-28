‘He was fearless’: Glenn McGrath picks tougher opponent between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 12:59 IST

Legendary Australia fast-bowler Glenn McGrath picked the tougher opponent to bowl to between India cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies batting great Brian Lara. Hailing Lara’s ability to stitch together big innings on a more consistent basis, especially against Australia, McGrath felt the southpaw was the harder batsman to bowl to in comparison to Tendulkar. However, he did concede both batsmen were ‘equally good’ but Lara’s consistency against Australia tipped the scale in his favour.

“That was Brian (Lara). He never changed his game,” McGrath was quoted as saying by TOI. “I may have got him out 15 times, but he also scored big hundreds and double hundreds against us when both me and Warnie (Shane Warne) were playing together for Australia.”

“When it was his day, he could do absolutely anything. Sachin was equally as good, but there was something about Brian where he could just keep going and he was slightly harder to bowl to than Sachin. He was more fearless,” he added.

McGrath also backed India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah to shake off his lean patch in New Zealand. After going wicket-less in the three-match ODI series, Bumrah could scalp just one wicket in the first Test in Wellington. McGrath stated sometimes its tough for players to make instant impact away after coming back from injury.

“India have got a quality batting and bowling attack. (Jasprit) Bumrah, I am a big fan of him at Test level. He has been amazing at the shorter versions of the game too. I was surprised to see him so far down the order in the rankings, he has been injured a little bit of late,” McGrath told reporters in Mumbai on Wednesday during a Tourism Australia event in sync with the T20 World Cup, which the country will host in October.

“Bumrah is unique. The way he goes about it—short run-up, powers through the crease, can swing the ball, good control and good pace—(even in) second or third spell. I do not have any issues with Bumrah. He is coming back from injury. Sometimes it takes a little while for you to get back in.