India vs New Zealand: ‘Turbo touch’ - India’s new training drill explained

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 11:18 IST

India are trailing 1-0 in the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand after suffering a heavy 10-wicket defeat in Wellington. The Virat Kohli-led side will play the Kiwis in the must-win 2nd Test in Christchurch which begins on Saturday, and will hope to pull off a win to save the series. It will be a tough challenge since Hagley Oval is New Zealand’s most successful venue at home.

Ahead of the 2nd Test, the Indian team were seen indulging in a new training technique named “turbo touch” in a video uploaded on BCCI’s official Twitter account. What does this training involve? Indian team’s head strength and conditioning coach explained the drill and why it is necessary.

“A general warm-up to start with, to get the boys moving. We always try to finish up with a game. It’s pretty intensive. It’s called ‘turbo touch’. It’s an evasive guys in which you divide the players into two teams, and they try and score in between the two goals. The idea is that they have only two touches to score and they have to try and evade and try to change up the rules of the way they can catch and the way they play the game as we go,” he said.

“The soft ball, there is a little bit of swing involved. Have to have softer hands. It just provides a little bit more of a challenge for the guys as they are completing an intensive game,” he added.

“I try to make some contentious calls to get the guys get fired up a little bit. When you fire the guys a little bit, they play a little bit harder, they change the directions a little bit more. There is a little bit more fire into the game which is always good fun,” Webb further said.