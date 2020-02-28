India vs New Zealand prediction: India predicted XI for 2nd Test - Virat Kohli could opt for two big changes

cricket

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 08:37 IST

If India’s World Test Championship campaign needed a wake-up call then Wellington acted as the perfect alarm bell. India were outplayed pretty much in all departments to succumb to a 10 wicket-loss – their first in the World Test Championship - in the first Test against New Zealand. Virat Kohli and his troops have now travelled to Christchurch – New Zealand’s most successful venue at home – in a must-win game. This is the problem when you lose the first Test in a two-match series. You don’t have any breathing space. Perhaps that is what exactly the case when they taken on New Zealand in the second and final Test match at the Hagley Oval starting from February 29.

Here is India’s predicted XI for the India vs New Zealand 2nd Test match at Christchurch.

Mayank Agarwal

A solid 35 in the first innings followed by an even better 59 in the second – Mayank Agarwal was easily the best Indian batsman on display on a green Wellington. If anything, he might be pulled up for the shots he played in both the innings to get out. India would be hoping for another good start from the man in form in Christchurch.

Shubman Gill

Opening the batting might not be Shubman Gill’s preferred spot in red-ball cricket but the Punjab right-hander has shown that he is more than capable in the warm-up game and during the A series. He looks set to replace Prithvi Shaw as the latter is doubtful for the 2nd Test. He skipped practice on Thursday due to swelling on his left foot. According to sources, Shaw will undergo a blood test on Thursday to ascertain the reason of the swelling. In case the medical report is favourable, a call will be taken during Friday’s practice session on his availability for the second Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara

The India No. 3 didn’t look uncomfortable in the first Test to be honest. In both the innings, he occupied the crease long enough to get a hang of it but was dismissed against the run of play. India would need their solid No.3 to stand up in the must-win match at Christchurch.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is in unfamiliar territory. Not scoring runs is very unusual for him but in New Zealand, that has become the norm. The Indian captain is woefully short of runs on this tour. He has managed to score just one half-century in 10 innings on this tour and did not at all look comfortable in the first Test match.

Ajinkya Rahane

Rahane looked very good in the first innings. Even in the second, he tried to be positive but just like Mayank, he failed to carry on and score big. Rahane will be a key man along with Pujara and Kohli if are willing to make a turnaround in the second match against New Zealand.

Hanuma Vihari

Hanuma Vihari would be mighty disappointed with the way he got out in both the innings in the Wellington Test. With ton of runs in the ‘A’ series and also a hundred in the warm-up game, so much was expected of him at that No.6 spot. He would be keen to make it count in the second Test match.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant’s inclusion in the first Test ahead of Wriddhiman Saha raised a few eyebrows but one can safely say that won’t be the case in the second Test match. The Delhi stumper looked a million dollars before an unfortunate run out cut his innings short in the first innings in the previous Test match. He was good behind the stumps too. Pant would hope to make an impact in the second Test against New Zealand.

Ravindra Jadeja

It is always a difficult task to choose between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin – both are such exceptional spinners. To be fair to Ashwin, he did a decent job in the Wellington Test, picking up three wickets on a green track. But what might go in Jadeja’s favour is his superlative batting form and ability to bottle one end up to let the seamers rotate from the other end.

Mohammed Shami

Fast-bowler Mohammed Shami blew hot and cold in the Wellington Test. He was good in patches and woeful in some. Virat Kohli would want his experience bowler to be more consistent in the second Test match.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant was the lone shining light for India in the first Test. He returned with a well-deserved five-for and in the second Test match, the lanky pacer would be aiming to get his 300th Test wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah

Just like Virat Kohli, India’s premier fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah too has been majorly disappointing in this New Zealand tour. Bumrah picked up just 1 wicket in the first session and gave way too many boundary balls for comfort.