India vs New Zealand: ‘He should be worried about it’ - Kapil Dev backs ‘great player’ Virat Kohli to end poor run in New Zealand

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 09:06 IST

The form of skipper Virat Kohli has been somewhat of a concern for the Indian cricket team lately. In his last 10 innings across formats, the sequence of scores read 45, 11, 38, 11 (T20s); 51, 15, 9 (ODIs) and 2 and 19 (1st Test). During the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington, he was once again unable to score big and the team slumped to a ten-wicket loss. While the numbers may look a bit concerning for a batsman of Kohli’s calibre, former India skipper Kapil Dev believes that he will bounce back from this dip in form.

“He should be worried about it. Why should we be worried? He’s a great player and I think great players come back strongly after getting pushed to the walls. If he’s counted amongst the all-time greats then he’ll certainly regain his form and bounce back and I don’t an iota of doubt about that. He has a lot of cricket left in him,” Kapil said on the sidelines of an event organised by HCL Grant Foundation in Noida.

Another cricketer who has not enjoyed a great run of form since his return from injury is fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. He went wicketless in the three-match ODI series and in the first Test, he was once again unable to replicate the magic which made him one of the top bowlers in the world across formats.

Kapil Dev, however, did not seem quite bothered with this dip in form and he believes that Bumrah is just one good spell away from regaining his confidence.

“Once you get an injury it takes time for the body to recover completely. He is a very fine bowler and he proved it before. A person who has proven himself at that level. As batsmen we say you need one innings to come back to form and you need one good spell for a bowler. I am a positive person and always think that he needs one or two wickets to get back. Players like him and Virat Kohli they are champions and they bounce back faster.”

India will face New Zealand in the second Test encounter in Christchurch on Saturday with the visitors looking to bounce back from the crushing defeat in the first Test. While India batsmen have struggled on the bouncy pitches of New Zealand, Kapil remains confident that India will come back harder on their final match of the tour.

“We have won on bouncy pitches in the past. We have won at Melbourne. We have won at Perth. No one in this team is scared of short pitched bowling. The players are professional, understand the game well and I am sure they will come hard at New Zealand,” he said.