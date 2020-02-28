India vs New Zealand: ‘If you have not tasted defeat ...’ - Ravi Shastri’s message for Virat Kohli and Co ahead of second Test

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 10:18 IST

As India gear up for the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, head coach Ravi Shastri stated there is no need to panic despite the team’s heavy loss in Wellington Test. Virat Kohli and his troops will be looking to end the tour with a series-levelling win following their comprehensive defeat in the first match of two-match series.

Wellington loss was also India’s first defeat in the World Test Championship and another negative result in Christchurch will could prove to be detrimental in the long run.

“We were outplayed in the first Test but I always believe that a shake-up like that is good. It opens your mindset,” Shastri told reporters in Christchurch on Friday.

“If you have not tasted defeat you can have a closed or fixed mindset. Here, when you see what has happened, it is good, it gives you opportunities to learn.

“You know what New Zealand are doing and what to expect. It’s a good lesson and the boys are up for the challenge,” he added.

Shastri also spoke regarding the playing XI for the second Test as he stated that the final call will be taken before the toss. The head coach hinted that one between R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will feature in the Christchurch Test.

The off-spinner, who has four test centuries along with his 365 wickets, has not passed 50 since Aug. 2017 and has scored a total of 126 runs in his last 10 matches.

“He (R Ashwin) is a world class bowler,” Shastri said. “There is absolutely no doubt about it. But ... he will be disappointed in the way he has batted and he will need to improve that.”

((With agency inputs))