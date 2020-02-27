e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 27, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand: All pace attack, new opener - 3 selection dilemmas facing India ahead of 2nd Test match in Christchurch

India vs New Zealand: All pace attack, new opener - 3 selection dilemmas facing India ahead of 2nd Test match in Christchurch

IND vs NZ: The task of the Indian management will also be cut out - they will be expected to make a couple of tactical changes to the side and here in this article, we take a look at three selection conundrums facing India ahead of the second Test match.

cricket Updated: Feb 27, 2020 15:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri
File image of Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri(PTI)
         

Post India’s capitulation in Wellington, captain Virat Kohli wanted to protest his side from external factors and instead, asked them to focus on their skills, learn from the mistakes committed and then march on to Christchurch. It the first look of the pitch for second India vs New Zealand Test match is anything to go by, it will be another stern examination for the Indian batting order.

The task of the Indian management will also be cut out - they will be expected to make a couple of tactical changes to the side and here in this article, we take a look at three selection conundrums facing India ahead of the second Test match.

ALSO READ: ‘Any batsman can go through this, New Zealand bowled well’ - Ajinkya Rahane supports Cheteshwar Pujara

Prithvi Shaw vs Shubman Gill

Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable match in Wellington and there were concerns raised over his technique against the moving ball. However, captain Virat Kohli backed the young man to ace conditions and then take on the bowling attack.

India could be forced to make a change as Shaw skipped training two days before the match owing to a swelling on his left foot. Although he has not yet been ruled out, Shubman Gill comes back in focus and what could work in his favour is that he has been a man in form in New Zealand conditions with the India A side.

Ravichandran Ashwin vs Ravindra Jadeja

Looking at the track, New Zealand could well be go in with an all-pace attack. Will India go the same way, or will they include a spinner in their arsenal? R Ashwin had a good match with the ball in Wellington, but his batting form has dipped massively since 2017.

The Indian management could hence, look at Ravindra Jadeja as the spinning all-rounder in the side and he could be used as a defensive option from one end.

ALSO READ: After Wellington debacle, Ajinkya Rahane reveals improved mantra for Christchurch Test, speaks about conditions

Spinner or Umesh Yadav

New Zealand coach Gary Stead hinted at going ahead with an all-pace attack for the Christchurch Test. Neil Wagner, who is back after a paternity break, will walk into the side. Kyle Jameison, who was might impressive with both bat and ball in Wellington, will be hard to drop and since, Ajaz Patel was not used too much in the 1st Test, the Kiwis could well attack with pace.

India have Umesh Yadav in the ranks and he is a bowler who could make use of the conditions on offer as he relies on swing and seam. Hence, Kohli could be tempted to give him a go instead of a spinner and India too could go in with 4 frontline quicks.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
‘Pot was boiling for two months’: Centre hits back at Congress, AAP for Delhi violence
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
Not conducive to register FIRs now, Centre tells high court on Delhi hate speech videos
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
‘Centre, AAP govt mute spectators’: Sonia Gandhi meets President over Delhi violence
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
AAP leader defends Tahir Hussain, blamed by IB official’s family for his death
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
China to send ‘disciplined’ duck army to help Pak stave off locust swarm
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters recites Aamir Aziz’s anti-CAA poem in London
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
All-new Skoda Octavia RS iV plug-in hybrid designs teased before unveiling
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
WATCH: Keeper, captain, finisher & now...: Dhoni’s new role ahead of IPL
trending topics
Delhi violenceIndia vs New Zealand Women Live ScoreAmitabh BachchanAndroid 11Shah Rukh KhanChetan BhagatPriyanka ChopraDelhi violence case

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news