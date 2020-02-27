India vs New Zealand: ‘Spot the pitch’ - BCCI posts first look of ‘green’ Christchurch pitch

cricket

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 10:42 IST

The action now shifts to Christchurch and all eyes will be on the pitch which will be used for the match. The surface at Wellington was a green one on the first day and had a lot of assistance for the bowlers and a couple of days before the second Test, the surface in Christchurch looks to be the same. The BCCI posted an image of the pitch with the caption: ‘Spot the pitch’.

22 yards looked green and it was very difficult to distinguish it from the rest of the outfield. Speaking with reporters ahead of the match, India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane spoke about the conditions and said that they were expecting similar conditions at the Hagley Oval.

“I generally don’t see the wicket before the game. But see whatever we expected, we got in Wellington, we expect the same here. The India A guys played here and Hanuma (Vihari) was telling us that the wicket was much better. There is good pace and bounce on this wicket. We will have to see and assess the conditions very quickly on the first day of the game and play accordingly,” Rahane told reporters ahead of the match.

ALSO READ: ‘Any batsman can go through this, New Zealand bowled well’ - Ajinkya Rahane supports Cheteshwar Pujara

India have all the running to do in the second Test match in Christchurch after the defeat in the first Test and Rahane wants the side to be focused and aim for the 60 points which are up for grabs. “Staying in the present really matters. Every Test is crucial as WTC is going on. So if we win even one Test here, we will be far ahead as 60 points are at stake. We are playing here after a long time. It is important to understand what we feel as a unit,” Rahane said.