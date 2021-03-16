On this Day: Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to register 100th international hundred
There is a reason why Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the God of cricket. The Master Blaster scripted numerous records during his legendary career, many of which are yet to be broken. To this day, Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test cricket - 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. He is also the leading run-getter in the ODIs in history to this date - 18,426 runs in 463 matches.
Tendulkar also registered the most tons in both the formats - 51 in Tests, and 49 in ODIs -- becoming the only person in history to score 100 international hundreds. His 100th ton came exactly 9 years ago in an Asia Cup ODI match against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.
Also read: Jason Roy says he was not surprised to see Ishan Kishan's exploits on debut
Tendulkar's innings of 114 helped India to post 289/5 in 50 overs in the match, but it was not enough for the MS Dhoni-led side to win the encounter. Bangladesh won the match by 5 wickets, but the game is still remembered for the momentous occasion when Tendulkar scripted history by scoring his 100th international hundred.
WATCH VIDEO OF SACHIN'S 100th CENTURY:
The BCCI remembered the moment on Tuesday. In a tweet, the Indian cricket board wrote: "A century of centuries! #OnThisDay in 2012, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt became the only batsman in the history of cricket to notch up 💯th international hundred."
Tendulkar is currently playing for India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series and he showcased he still can perform with the bat when he smashed 60 runs in 37 balls against the South Africa Legends on Saturday.
India Legends will play the first semifinal of the series with an opponent yet to be decided on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rising star Ishan Kishan has chance to come out of Rishabh Pant's shadow
- India vs England: For a diminutive man, Kishan caught everyone's eye in the rescheduled IPL season of 2020 as he blasted his way to 516 runs to record his best ever season for Mumbai Indians, who retained their title.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On this Day: Sachin became first cricketer to register 100th international ton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian women to play for pride in 5th ODI against SA women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's a star player': Roy wasn't surprised to see Kishan's exploits on debut
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ashwin explains why he finds questions on return to ODIs, T20Is as 'laughable'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mature Suryakumar Yadav finally gets his due
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Maybe he was thinking he’s still in IPL’: Sehwag lauds Kishan on debut knock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND predicted XI for 3rd T20I: Will Kishan retain his spot after fifty on debut?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You want somebody like that': Karthik highlights quality that sets Kishan apart
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He doesn't repeat mistakes': Laxman on Kohli's match-winning knock in 2nd T20I
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishan Kishan joins India’s list of fiery debutants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sehwag points out similarity between Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India Ka Apna Mantra': IPL 2021 campaign launched
- The IPL 2021 will return to India and will begin on April 9.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remaining three T20Is between India and England to be played behind closed doors
- The remaining three T20Is between India and England will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
- India vs England 3rd T20 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for India vs England 3rd T20 Match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox