On this Day: Sachin Tendulkar became the first cricketer to register 100th international hundred

There is a reason why Sachin Tendulkar is regarded as the God of cricket. The Master Blaster scripted numerous records during his legendary career, many of which are yet to be broken. To this day, Tendulkar is the highest run-getter in Test cricket - 15,921 runs in 200 Tests. He is also the leading run-getter in the ODIs in history to this date - 18,426 runs in 463 matches.

Tendulkar also registered the most tons in both the formats - 51 in Tests, and 49 in ODIs -- becoming the only person in history to score 100 international hundreds. His 100th ton came exactly 9 years ago in an Asia Cup ODI match against Bangladesh at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Tendulkar's innings of 114 helped India to post 289/5 in 50 overs in the match, but it was not enough for the MS Dhoni-led side to win the encounter. Bangladesh won the match by 5 wickets, but the game is still remembered for the momentous occasion when Tendulkar scripted history by scoring his 100th international hundred.

WATCH VIDEO OF SACHIN'S 100th CENTURY:





The BCCI remembered the moment on Tuesday. In a tweet, the Indian cricket board wrote: "A century of centuries! #OnThisDay in 2012, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt became the only batsman in the history of cricket to notch up 💯th international hundred."

A century of centuries! 🙌#OnThisDay in 2012, the Master Blaster @sachin_rt became the only batsman in the history of cricket to notch up 💯th international hundred 👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/JfqRYa45r0 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

Tendulkar is currently playing for India Legends in the ongoing Road Safety World Series and he showcased he still can perform with the bat when he smashed 60 runs in 37 balls against the South Africa Legends on Saturday.

India Legends will play the first semifinal of the series with an opponent yet to be decided on Wednesday.

