Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Mar 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pakistan batting stars Rizwan, Fakhar pick toughest bowlers they have faced

ANI |
Mar 31, 2025 03:04 PM IST

Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan chose India's prime pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, as the bowler who has caused him difficulty in the present scenario. For his fellow compatriot Fakhar Zaman, it is English tearaway Jofra Archer when he has the new ball in his hand.

Islamabad [Pakistan], : Pakistan's ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan chose India's prime pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, as the bowler who has caused him difficulty in the present scenario.

Pakistan batting stars Rizwan, Fakhar pick toughest bowlers they have faced
Pakistan batting stars Rizwan, Fakhar pick toughest bowlers they have faced

For his fellow compatriot Fakhar Zaman, it is English tearaway Jofra Archer when he has the new ball in his hand.

In a special show, Rizwan, Fakhar and Naseem Shah had a candid chat with former Pak pacer Wahab Riaz playing the host's role.

Wahab posed a question to Pakistan's famed cricketing faces and asked them the 'most difficult player' they had faced.

Rizwan was the first to answer, and he chose Australia's seasoned pace gun, Josh Hazlewood, a bowler who caused him plenty of trouble when he first burst into the international scenario.

But over the years, for Rizwan, Hazlewood has been replaced by India's A-lister Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the best fast bowler of the present generation.

"When I started playing international cricket, I felt Josh Hazlewood was the toughest I faced. But now it is Jasprit Bumrah," Rizwan said during the show.

For Fakhar, the threat a bowler poses to him depends on the nature of the surface. But with the new ball, Archer's blistering pace has been a source of pain for him.

"I can tell you according to the conditions. But I feel it was difficult to face Jofra Archer with the new ball," Fakhar said.

Naseem focused on the batter, and England's former white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has emerged as a tough challenge for him in the limited-overs format.

"Recently, I feel Jos Buttler is a tough batter in white-ball cricket," Naseem said.

As of now, Rizwan and Naseem are on a tour of New Zealand, engaged in a three-match ODI series. They featured in Pakistan's playing XI but failed to salvage a win for their side.

Pakistan occupied a comfortable seat during the 345-run chase, but it all fell apart when the Men in Green lost its premier batter, Babar Azam, on 78.

The middle order completely collapsed, forcing Pakistan to surrender to a bitter 73-run defeat.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
Orange Cap in IPL 2025, IPL Purple Cap , and IPL Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, IPL match previews, and in-depth coverage of KKR, RCB, IPL 2025 and IPL 2025 Schedule along with DC vs SRH Live Score and RR vs CSK Live Score all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
News / Cricket News / Pakistan batting stars Rizwan, Fakhar pick toughest bowlers they have faced
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 31, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On