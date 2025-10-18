Search Search
Pakistan in talks with three teams to replace Afghanistan as they pull out of tri-series after players killed

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Oct 18, 2025 04:55 pm IST

The Pakistan Cricket Board is seeking a replacement for Afghanistan in the T20I tri-nation series, with talks ongoing with Nepal, UAE, and Zimbabwe.

Following Afghanistan’s withdrawal from the upcoming T20I tri-nation series, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is actively exploring options to keep the tournament on schedule by bringing in a replacement team. According to a PTI report, talks are ongoing with associate members Nepal and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while local media reports suggest that efforts are also underway to rope in a Test-playing nation, with Zimbabwe reportedly being approached.

File photo of Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, left, and Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan during Asia Cup 2025(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)
File photo of Pakistan's captain Salman Ali Agha, left, and Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan during Asia Cup 2025(Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

The tri-nation series, which also features Sri Lanka, is set to be held in Lahore from November 17 to 29. Despite the sudden pull-out by Afghanistan, the PCB has reaffirmed its commitment to staging the tournament as planned.

“The Tri-Series will progress as scheduled even after Afghanistan’s withdrawal. We are looking at a replacement team and once finalised, the announcement will be made,” said a senior PCB official on Saturday.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had earlier announced that it would not be sending its national team to Pakistan, citing the tragic deaths of three cricketers in Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province as the reason for withdrawal.

In a strongly worded statement, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said it was "deeply saddened" by the "tragic martyrdom" of the players — Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon — who, along with five others from Urgun District in Paktika Province, were killed when they were attacked after returning from a friendly match in Sharana, the provincial capital. Seven others were injured in the incident.

"The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime," ACB said in a statement.

According to reports, Pakistan conducted airstrikes in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province, also halting the ceasefire between the two nations.

Afghanistan and Pakistan have had a strained cricketing relationship in recent years. While Afghanistan has never played a bilateral series against Pakistan since gaining Test status, their A teams and players have previously toured Pakistan and taken part in its domestic competitions.

In the absence of Afghanistan, the PCB is keen to maintain the competitive quality of the tri-series. While associate nations Nepal and UAE remain viable alternatives, PCB sources indicate that Zimbabwe has been contacted, as the board prefers a Test-playing nation to replace Afghanistan in the tournament.

“The international cricket department is in contact with several boards, and we are prioritising a full-member team to keep the tournament’s profile intact,” the official added.

Catch all the latest Cricket news and follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill stay updated with including IND vs WI Live Score
Follow Us On