Afghanistan pull out of Tri-Nation Series after Pakistan's airstrikes lead to death of 3 players: ‘Cowardly attack’

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) pulled out of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka amid the ongoing military tensions with Pakistan. This decision comes after Pakistan carried out fresh strikes in a border province in Afghanistan, which broke the ceasefire. According to Tolo News, the Pakistani military conducted the airstrikes in the Argun and Barmal districts of Paktika province. According to news agency AFP, ten people lost their lives in the strikes, including two children, while 12 were left wounded. Afghanistan pull out of the upcoming Tri-Nation Series due to military conflict with Pakistan. (AP)

In its official statement, the cricket board revealed that the Pakistani strikes also resulted in the loss of three players. The ACB stated that the players had earlier travelled to Sharana to participate in a friendly match.

“The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” the ACB stated in an official statement.

“In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering,” the statement added.

Afghanistan, which recently played against Pakistan in the Men's Asia Cup 2025, won't be travelling to Pakistan for the upcoming series against the hosts and Sri Lanka, which was scheduled to be played in November 2025.

“The ACB considers this a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports community, its athletes, and the cricketing family. The ACB also extends its deepest condolences and solidarity to the bereaved families of the martyrs and to the people of Paktika Province,” the ACB said.

“In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” the board added.

Mohsin Naqvi writes to the ICC

Earlier, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi had written to the ICC, asking the apex body to keep the alternate plan ready if Afghanistan eventually pulled out of the Tri-Nation series.

Now, it remains to be seen what the ICC and PCB decide and which team eventually replaces Afghanistan in the Tri-Nation Series.

Earlier, a ceasefire was reached between Pakistan and Afghanistan, putting the bloody border clashes on hold. However, the Pakistani airstrikes on Friday evening led to the ceasefire being broken.

The violence between Islamabad and Kabul escalated after the Taliban's foreign minister's visit to India.